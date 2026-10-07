RA Construction GC Inc Provides Construction, Remodeling, And ADU Services To Greater Los Angeles Property Owners

Whole-home remodel completed by RA Construction GC Inc, featuring a renovated living room with wood ceiling, hardwood flooring, and an integrated fireplace and media wall.

Interior of an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) built by RA Construction GC Inc, with a central kitchen island, custom cabinetry, and open-concept layout suited for multigenerational living or rental use.

Bathroom remodeling project by RA Construction GC Inc in the Greater Los Angeles Area, featuring a double vanity, framed mirrors, and a walk-in shower with coordinated finishes.

GREATER LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- RA Construction GC Inc provides residential and commercial construction and remodeling services throughout the Greater Los Angeles Area. Services include ADUs, kitchen and bathroom remodeling, cabinetry, flooring, windows and doors, and coordinated project support from planning through final approvals.

In the accompanying video, founder Reza Aliee introduces the company and describes its approach to residential and commercial projects.

LOS ANGELES, California. RA Construction GC Inc, a licensed, insured, and bonded California general contractor, is offering coordinated construction, remodeling, and Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) services to residential and commercial property owners across the Greater Los Angeles Area. The company organizes planning, permitting, construction, inspections, and final approvals within a single project path, with named service coverage in Northridge, Canoga Park, Sherman Oaks, and Tarzana, California.

The company's service catalog covers ADU construction, kitchen remodeling, bathroom remodeling, custom cabinetry, flooring installation, window and door replacement, whole-home remodeling, new residential construction, and commercial renovation. Communication is available in English, Spanish, and Farsi/Persian, which allows property owners across Los Angeles neighborhoods with diverse language communities to discuss project details in their preferred language. That multilingual coverage extends across the full project, from the initial site visit and material selections to permit conversations, trade coordination, and the final homeowner walk-through, so key decisions are not lost in translation at any stage.

According to the company, each project follows a defined sequence. The process begins with a conversation about the property, its existing conditions, the changes the owner has in mind, and any plans, photographs, or references already gathered. From there, the scope, layout, materials, and design or planning requirements are reviewed and refined. When plans, permits, or professional coordination with architects or engineers are needed, those steps are handled before construction begins. Approved work then moves into construction under a dedicated project manager, who coordinates project phases, deliveries, installations, inspections, and decision points as they arise. When applicable, the project closes with city inspections, final installations, punch-list items, and required approvals before the property is turned back over to the owner.

Several operational elements characterize the company's offering. RA Construction GC Inc handles both residential and commercial work, so property owners with mixed portfolios, rental properties, or small commercial spaces can coordinate with a single contractor rather than manage separate relationships for each project type. Every project is overseen by a dedicated project manager, providing a central point of contact through each phase and a consistent line of communication between the owner, the field crew, and outside professionals such as designers, architects, and permit expediters. Multilingual coordination in English, Spanish, and Farsi/Persian allows owners to discuss technical details in their preferred language.

For property owners considering an ADU, RA Construction GC Inc addresses site evaluation, layout options, plans, permitting through the applicable jurisdiction, and construction of new or converted units. ADUs are commonly built in California to add rental income, house extended family, provide space for a home office or guest suite, or support aging-in-place arrangements, and each of those uses can influence the layout, plumbing, and finish choices selected during the planning phase. Kitchen and bathroom remodeling projects include layout and material planning alongside coordination of cabinetry, plumbing, electrical, ventilation, and finish installations, with attention to how each element interacts with the others across the finished room.

Service is currently structured around the Greater Los Angeles Area, with named coverage in Northridge, Canoga Park, Sherman Oaks, and Tarzana, California. Availability for a specific address can depend on project type, scope, and property conditions, and is confirmed through direct consultation. Owners in adjacent neighborhoods across the San Fernando Valley and greater Los Angeles are also encouraged to inquire, since coverage can extend based on the specifics of the project.

The company works with a range of property owners, including homeowners planning kitchen or bathroom updates, families adding an ADU for multigenerational living or rental income, property owners preparing older homes for a broader renovation, investors improving properties before lease or resale, and commercial owners renovating existing spaces. Typical situations range from a single-room refresh, such as a bathroom or a set of new windows, to whole-property transformations that involve permits, structural work, and multiple trades operating on the same timeline.

"When someone starts a construction or remodeling project, they are trusting a contractor with their property, their vision, and often their long-term investment," said Reza Aliee, founder of RA Construction GC Inc. That is why we stay involved throughout the project, keep the work organized across every stage, and pay close attention to the details that make the final result something an owner will actually be happy to live with."

Aliee began his career in the field, learning each construction trade hands-on before founding RA Construction GC Inc, and now leads the company across residential and commercial projects in the Greater Los Angeles Area.

"A successful project usually comes down to clear communication and reliable coordination between everyone involved, from design through the final inspection," Aliee added. "We built the company so property owners have a single point of accountability from the first conversation to the final walk-through, and so that the answers to their questions do not get lost between trades or between phases."

Property owners interested in a project can request a consultation by phone or through the contact form on the company website. Initial conversations focus on the property, project goals, scope, timeline, and any plans, photographs, or inspiration the owner has already collected. Based on that discussion, the company reviews the direction, outlines the next steps for planning, permitting, and construction, and clarifies where the project will require design support, permit coordination, or specialty trades.

More information about the company's construction and remodeling services and service areas across Greater Los Angeles is available on the RA Construction GC Inc website.

Reza Aliee

RA Construction

+1 424-222-4522

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In the accompanying video, founder Reza Aliee introduces the company and describes its approach to residential and commercial projects.

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