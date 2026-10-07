CAAL Ignite Invests In 21 Minnesota Asian American Businesses, Entrepreneurs, And Nonprofits

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But More Investment is Needed to Keep the Flame Burning

- CAAL Board Chair Nicole Dailo JisonST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Coalition of Asian American Leaders (CAAL) launched Ignite in 2024 to address the significant underinvestment in Minnesota's Asian American communities. Now in its third year, CAAL Ignite is supporting a cohort of 21 small businesses, emerging entrepreneurs, and nonprofits across 13 Minnesota cities. The strong demand for this year's program underscores that much more investment is needed to meet the needs and potential of Asian American communities across the state.In the Twin Cities, just 13 cents of every $100 in philanthropic funding went to Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) communities between 2019 and 2023, according to the Asian Americans/Pacific Islanders in Philanthropy (AAPIP) 2025 Twin Cities AANHPI Funding Snapshot. That is less than half the national rate of only 0.34% and deeply disproportionate to the region's AANHPI population of 7%.“CAAL Ignite is a direct response to the funding gap facing Minnesota's Asian American communities,” said CAAL Executive Director ThaoMee Xiong.“The nearly 300 applications we received this year demonstrate just how much demand there is for accessible capital.”“What CAAL Ignite shows is what's possible when we invest in the people and ideas driving our communities forward,” said CAAL Board Chair Nicole Dailo Jison. "These grants help entrepreneurs and organizations thrive while creating lasting economic and community impact across Minnesota."For Cynthia Lee, owner of Dearest Baker Macarons in St. Paul and a past CAAL Ignite recipient, the grant helped her business expand production and reach new customers.“Without the CAAL Ignite grant, we would not have been able to invest in equipment that significantly increased our production capacity and consistency,” said Lee.“It also helped us participate in more local events and expand into retail spaces.”To date, CAAL Ignite has invested in 62 small businesses, 18 emerging entrepreneurs, and 12 nonprofits. To learn more about CAAL Ignite and ways to support CAAL, visit caalmn/caal-ignite.About the Coalition of Asian American Leaders (CAAL)Founded in 2013, the Coalition of Asian American Leaders (CAAL) is a cross-sector network of Asian American leaders working to advance equity, justice, and prosperity for Minnesota's Asian American community. Through advocacy, leadership development, narrative change, and direct investment, CAAL builds power with and for those most often excluded from institutional decision-making.

Michelle Lee Goode

Coalition of Asian American Leaders

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CAAL Ignite Invests in 21 Minnesota Asian American Businesses, Entrepreneurs, and Nonprofits News Provided By CAAL October 07, 2026, 17:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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