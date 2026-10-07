Support And Operations Services Market Outlook 2030: Market Size, CAGR, Trends And Forecast Analysis

Support And Operations Services Market Share

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Support And Operations Services Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The support and operations services market has witnessed significant expansion in recent years, driven by evolving business needs and technological advancements. As organizations increasingly depend on seamless IT support and operations, this sector is set to continue its strong upward trajectory. Let's explore the current market size, growth drivers, regional dynamics, and trends shaping this vital industry.

Support and Operations Services Market Size and Growth Outlook

The market for support and operations services has shown impressive growth, increasing from $1225.69 billion in 2025 to a projected $1339.52 billion in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. This expansion during the historical period is largely a result of growing complexities in enterprise IT infrastructure, greater reliance on outsourced IT support, the globalization of business operations, the need for cost-efficient service models, and the widespread adoption of enterprise software and applications.

Download a free sample of the support and operations services market report:



Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain its robust momentum, reaching $1927.47 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.5%. Factors fueling this future growth include the rise of hybrid workplace support needs, the increasing popularity of proactive incident prevention strategies, growing expectations for uninterrupted digital services, and the adoption of predictive service management approaches. Additionally, emerging trends such as subscription-based managed support contracts, multilingual global service desk outsourcing, unified service management platforms, 24/7“follow-the-sun” support models, and a greater focus on employee experience through helpdesk modernization and training will shape market development.

Understanding Support and Operations Services

Support and operations services encompass a range of specialized offerings aimed at managing, maintaining, and optimizing ongoing business and IT functions for clients. These include technical support, IT operations management, helpdesk assistance, incident resolution, system monitoring, infrastructure upkeep, and service delivery. The goal is to ensure consistent performance and service continuity, enabling businesses to run smoothly and efficiently.

View the full support and operations services market report:

?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Oct_PR

Key Factors Accelerating Growth in Support and Operations Services

One of the primary drivers behind the market's growth is the rising frequency of cybersecurity threats and incidents. The term“frequency of cybersecurity threats and incidents” refers to how often cyberattacks, security breaches, or related events occur within a certain timeframe. This increase is partly fueled by the growing use of AI-powered cyberattack tools, which allow attackers to carry out automated, scalable, and more frequent attacks. Support and operations services play a crucial role in countering these threats by offering continuous system monitoring, real-time incident detection, and rapid response capabilities to reduce risks and service disruptions.

For example, in March 2026, US cybersecurity company SentinelOne, Inc. reported that weekly cyberattack volumes averaged 1,968 incidents, marking an 18% increase compared to 2025 and a 70% rise since 2023. This trend underscores the growing pressure on organizations to strengthen their IT operations and security posture, thereby driving demand within the support and operations services market.

Regions Leading the Support and Operations Services Market

In 2025, North America commanded the largest share of the support and operations services market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market over the coming years. The market analysis spans key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global market trends and opportunities.

Our 2026 market reports now include enhanced strategic insights through:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables



Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn:

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Support And Operations Services Market Outlook 2030: Market Size, CAGR, Trends And Forecast Analysis News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 07, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.