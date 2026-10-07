Futurebuild 2026 To Examine What Comes Next For The Construction Lifecycle

Glimpses of Pinnacle FutureBuild 2025

Mr. Bimal Patwari, CEO & co-founder, Pinnacle

Insightful Minds from Pinnacle at FutureBuild 2026

Visionary Speakers at FutureBuild 2026

Pinnacle's construction tech conference to thread digital design, constructability, fabrication, Digital Twins, and more for a deep-dive into AECO.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pinnacle has announced the agenda for FutureBuild 2026, a two-day construction industry conference taking place October 8-9 in San Francisco. The event will bring together leaders from across the architecture, engineering, construction, and operations (AECO) industry to examine how the boundaries between project design, BIM engineering, construction, and digital operations are converging.Four Areas of FocusThe conference agenda is organized around four core areas of discussion:- Digital Design- BIM Engineering & Construction- Digital Construction Management- Digital Operations ManagementRather than treating these as separate tracks, the program is structured to examine the points at which they increasingly intersect.Addressing the Demands of High-Growth SectorsThis intersection is particularly evident in high-growth sectors, placing new demands on project teams.Sessions at Pinnacle FutureBuild 2026 will address:- How data center and semiconductor fabrication projects are changing digital design standards- The practical challenges associated with high-density electrical projects- The growing need to incorporate constructability considerations earlier in the project lifecycleFollowing the Project Across the Delivery LifecycleThe agenda extends beyond the design phase to examine how early-stage decisions influence outcomes in the field.Discussion topics include:- Pre-bid strategy and value engineering- MEP-FP constructability- BIM-to-fabrication workflows- Estimating and prefabrication- Field executionIndustry ParticipationThe summit will feature perspectives from organizations across the AECO industry, including Kasian Architecture, AECOM, Ivey Mechanical, Starr Electric, HDR, and The Designers Group, among others.Their participation reflects viewpoints from architecture, engineering, fabrication, project controls, construction, and digital delivery converging to make FutureBuild 2026 an enriching experience.The Role of Technology in Project DeliveryThe conference agenda also explores the evolving role of technology in project delivery through sessions lined up on topics covering:- The application of artificial intelligence in BIM collaboration- The changing dynamics of digital project delivery- The impact of digital transformation on project leadership- The effects of increased technology adoption on people and processesBimal Patwari, CEO & co-founder of Pinnacle, commented, "The construction industry is not changing in one direction. Different parts of the lifecycle are changing at the same time, often for very different reasons. Data center and semiconductor projects are creating new demands on design and delivery, while AI and digital tools are changing how teams work. FutureBuild gives us an opportunity to look at these shifts together rather than as isolated trends.”Extending the Discussion to Building OperationsThe conference will also extend the conversation beyond project delivery into the operational life of buildings. Sessions on Digital Twins will explore the technology's application in healthcare facilities, addressing how information generated during a project can continue to inform an asset after construction is complete."What makes the conversations at FutureBuild particularly valuable is the range of people involved. An architect, an engineer, a contractor, a project controls professional, and an operator may look at the same project through very different lenses. Bringing those perspectives together can reveal where the real opportunities and challenges lie. That is the kind of conversation we want FutureBuild to create”, remarked Dr. Uma Maheswaran, global head of design & EVP at Pinnacle.Taken together, the agenda reflects an industry shift away from treating design, construction, and operations as separate stages, focusing instead on how decisions travel between them and how project teams can operate with better information at each stage.Event Details:FutureBuild 2026Dates: October 8–9, 2026Location: San Francisco Airport Marriott Waterfront, San Francisco, CARegistration link:About PinnaclePinnacle leads the AECO industry worldwide, delivering transformative build solutions that connect design, engineering, construction, and O&M through advanced Digital Twins. With 30+ years of expertise, 18,000+ projects, and 2,600+ clients across 47+ countries, our team of architects, engineers, and construction technologists enables a performance, precision, and productivity-driven delivery model, supported by a forward-looking sustainability framework for the built environment.

Mou Chakraborty

Pinnacle

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

FutureBuild 2026 to Examine What Comes Next for the Construction Lifecycle News Provided By Pinnacle October 07, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.