These 7 Income Moves Could Raise Your Medicare Premiums Two Years From Now

MENAFN - Free Financial Advisor) A financial move that increases taxable income in 2026 could affect Medicare premiums in 2028 because IRMAA generally uses tax information from two years earlier – Shutterstock

A profitable financial move in 2026 can produce an awkward little sequel in 2028: a higher Medicare bill.

That delay comes from Medicare's Income-Related Monthly Adjustment Amount, or IRMAA. Social Security generally uses tax information from two years earlier to determine whether someone with Medicare Part B and Part D owes an additional income-related charge. So income that looks completely harmless today can show up on a Medicare premium calculation later.

That does not mean people should avoid earning money, selling investments, or moving retirement funds. It means some financial decisions deserve a second look before the paperwork gets signed.

1. Converting Traditional IRA Money to a Roth

A Roth conversion can be a useful retirement-planning move, but the converted amount generally counts toward the income Medicare uses for IRMAA purposes.

That creates an odd timing problem. Someone might convert a large chunk of a traditional IRA in 2026, enjoy the long-term benefits of having more money in a Roth, and then encounter a higher Medicare premium in 2028. The conversion itself does not become an ongoing Medicare charge. Instead, the additional income can push the tax return used for that future premium calculation into a higher IRMAA tier.

The size of the conversion matters, too. A modest conversion may have little effect, while a large one could push income across an IRMAA threshold. The thresholds also change over time, so using today's limits to predict a future premium can produce a very misleading answer.

2. Selling Investments With a Large Capital Gain

Selling an appreciated stock, mutual fund, or other investment can create taxable capital gains. Those gains can increase the income figure Medicare uses, even though the money may represent years of investment growth rather than a new paycheck.

This catches people because the sale can feel like a simple portfolio decision. Perhaps an investor wants to rebalance, raise cash for a home project, or finally sell an investment purchased decades ago. If the sale produces a large taxable gain, however, the tax return may look considerably richer than the household's regular monthly cash flow suggests.

The Medicare issue becomes especially relevant near an IRMAA threshold. A sale that pushes modified adjusted gross income above one threshold can affect both Part B and Part D costs.

3. Taking a Large IRA or 401(k) Withdrawal

Retirement accounts eventually become income-producing machines, and large withdrawals can have consequences beyond the immediate tax bill.

A retiree might take extra money from a traditional IRA or 401(k) to replace a vehicle, renovate a house, help a family member, or simply build a larger cash cushion. That withdrawal can increase taxable income for the year. If the resulting income lands in a higher IRMAA bracket, Medicare may respond later.

This does not make traditional retirement accounts a bad thing. It simply adds another consideration to large withdrawals. A household that needs $80,000 in cash may want to examine how the withdrawal interacts with other income rather than viewing the withdrawal in isolation.

4. Collecting More Taxable Income From a Pension

Pension income can also affect the Medicare calculation because IRMAA starts with modified adjusted gross income. The tricky part involves retirees who receive several income sources at once. A pension may sit alongside Social Security, retirement-account withdrawals, interest, dividends, and investment gains. None of those pieces needs to look dramatic by itself. Together, they can produce a much different income picture.

The lesson is not to turn down pension income, obviously. It is to recognize that Medicare looks at the broader tax return rather than simply checking how much arrives in a person's bank account each month.

5. Triggering More Taxable Social Security Income

Social Security benefits can become taxable depending on a household's overall income and filing circumstances. That means a decision that increases other taxable income can also affect how much of the Social Security benefit becomes subject to federal income tax.

That creates a particularly annoying feedback loop. A person might increase withdrawals from a retirement account, collect investment income, and then discover that the additional income also changes the taxable portion of Social Security. The resulting tax return can affect a future IRMAA determination.

The important distinction is that Medicare does not simply take the amount of Social Security received and call that“income.” IRMAA uses modified adjusted gross income, which Social Security defines as adjusted gross income plus tax-exempt interest.

6. Selling a Home or Other Property for a Large Gain

A home sale can produce a large taxable gain in some circumstances, particularly when the property does not qualify for the full available home-sale exclusion or when other rules affect the taxable amount.

That can matter for Medicare because a one-time property transaction can make an otherwise ordinary tax year look unusually wealthy. The money may go straight into another house, investments, or a retirement account, but the taxable gain can still affect the income calculation.

This is one reason a major property transaction deserves more planning than simply asking whether there will be a tax bill. A household approaching Medicare age may also want to consider whether the transaction could influence future income-based Medicare costs.

7. Taking a Big Bonus or Other One-Time Payment

A large bonus, severance payment, business distribution, or other spike in taxable income can create the same two-year problem.

The paycheck may arrive once. The Medicare consequences can arrive much later.

That timing can feel downright strange. Someone could have a high-income year while working, retire afterward, and then face an IRMAA charge during a later year when household income has dropped substantially. The rules generally rely on the most recent tax information the IRS provides, usually from two years earlier, rather than trying to predict what someone earns today.

A Higher Premium Does Not Always Mean You Made a Bad Move

IRMAA is worth watching, but it should not become a financial boogeyman. A move that creates additional income can still leave a household financially better off.

For perspective, the 2026 standard Part B premium is $202.90 per month. For 2026, someone filing individually with 2024 modified adjusted gross income above $109,000 could pay more, while the threshold for married couples filing jointly was $218,000. Higher income tiers carry progressively larger Part B charges, and Part D can also carry an income-related adjustment.

Future thresholds and premiums will change, so nobody should treat those 2026 figures as a forecast for 2028. The useful habit is simpler: before making a large income-producing move, look at the tax consequences and the possible Medicare consequences together.

The Two-Year Lag Deserves a Place in the Calendar

The strangest part of IRMAA may be the calendar. A financial decision can happen today, the tax return can be filed next year, and the Medicare consequence can arrive the year after that.

That lag makes record-keeping and forward planning especially useful around retirement. If income later falls because of retirement, a work stoppage, divorce, the death of a spouse, or certain other qualifying life-changing events, Social Security allows beneficiaries to request a reduction in IRMAA.

In other words, a higher Medicare premium is not necessarily permanent just because an old tax return triggered it. But it is much easier to deal with the issue when the income event, tax return, and Medicare notice all make sense together.

Which of these income moves do you think retirees are most likely to overlook? Share your thoughts in the comments.