Why Americans Started Tipping In The First Place - And Why People Hated It

MENAFN - Budget and the Bees) Tipping in America can feel so deeply embedded in everyday life that it is easy to assume Americans have always done it. In reality, tipping arrived from Europe, faced fierce resistance, and eventually became tangled with the way American service workers were paid. Americans once denounced gratuities as classist, undemocratic, and fundamentally at odds with the idea that workers deserved straightforward wages.

More than a century later, customers are again questioning why they are increasingly expected to help cover workers' compensation directly. Understanding how tipping in America developed helps explain why the argument over that little line on the receipt has never really disappeared.

Tipping In America Began As An Imported Status Symbol

Wealthy Americans traveling in Europe during the 1850s and 1860s encountered a tradition in which servants could receive extra money for service, according to TIME's history of American tipping. Some affluent travelers brought the custom home, partly because tipping carried the aura of European aristocratic sophistication. Many other Americans disliked the practice because it seemed to recreate the relationship between wealthy masters and dependent servants in a country that celebrated social equality.

Critics also wondered why customers should pay extra after already paying the advertised price for a meal, hotel room, or other service. That tension established a pattern that still surrounds tipping in America: what one person sees as generosity, another sees as an unfair expectation.

The Post-Civil War Economy Changed The Practice

The history became more troubling after the Civil War, when newly freed Black Americans had limited employment opportunities and often found work as waiters, servants, barbers, and railroad porters.

Some employers paid these workers little or nothing and expected customer tips to provide much of their income, a practice that helped transform tipping from an optional reward into a source of compensation. The Pullman Company, for example, became a major employer of Black railroad porters, whose earnings depended substantially on gratuities from passengers. In other words, an imported social custom offered businesses an economic advantage because customers could effectively shoulder part of the labor cost. That history is important because tipping in America increasingly became more than a simple bonus for extraordinary service.

The Wage System Made Tipping Hard To Escape

Tipping remains tied to worker compensation, although the rules vary dramatically depending on where someone works. The Economic Policy Institute's Minimum Wage Tracker was updated July 1, 2026, and shows just how widely regular and tipped wage requirements differ across states and cities. For example, California's statewide minimum wage reached $16.90 in 2026 and applies equally to tipped workers, while some states continue to permit substantially lower direct wages for tipped employees.

For a customer, meanwhile, a 20% tip on a $60 restaurant subtotal adds $12, taking the bill to $72 before considering applicable taxes or other charges. That is why diners should check local norms and the receipt itself rather than assuming every restaurant employee in America works under the same wage structure.

Does Better Service Really Produce Bigger Tips?

One popular defense of tipping is that it financially rewards better service, but research suggests the relationship is weaker than many customers might expect. A Cornell University analysis reviewed 14 studies and found that tips generally increased with perceived service quality, but the relationship was relatively weak. That creates a hidden limitation of tipping in America because two employees delivering similarly good service can finish a shift with very different earnings. Factors such as customer generosity, social expectations, mood, bill size, and tipping habits can all affect what eventually lands on the table. Tipping therefore works as a reward to some extent, but research raises doubts about treating tip size as a precise scorecard for employee performance.

Today's Tipping Backlash Is Easy To Measure

The modern frustration surrounding tipping in America is not just anecdotal. A 2025 Bankrate survey found 63% of U.S. adults held at least one negative view about tipping, 41% said tipping culture had gotten out of control, and 38% were annoyed by pre-entered tip screens. Yet Americans continue leaving substantial gratuities: Toast's Q1 2026 restaurant data put average card and digital tips at 19.3% for full-service restaurants, 15.8% for quick-service restaurants, and 13.7% for takeout. Toast notes that those figures cover card and digital transactions on its platform rather than cash tips, an important limitation when interpreting the numbers.

Consumers can protect their budgets by checking for an included service charge, calculating tips themselves, and deciding whether the transaction involved traditional table service instead of automatically accepting whatever percentage appears on a screen.

America Is Still Having The Same Tipping Debate

Tipping in America survived because it became more than an etiquette custom; it became intertwined with how many service workers earn their income. That helps explain why simply refusing to tip does not necessarily change the larger system, since the immediate financial impact can fall on the employee. At the same time, customers have legitimate reasons to question expanding tip prompts, confusing service charges, and situations where tipping expectations are unclear. The remarkable lesson from history is that Americans were debating many of these same issues more than a century ago, long before payment tablets began presenting suggested percentages at checkout.

Should tipping remain part of American culture, or should businesses charge customers more upfront and pay workers more directly? Share your opinion in the comments.