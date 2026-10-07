'After Baba, She Was My Biggest Source Of Strength': Hemant Soren Mourns Mother's Death

MENAFN - IANS) Ranchi, Oct 7 (IANS) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday expressed profound grief over the death of his mother, Rupi Soren, saying she had been his biggest source of emotional strength after the demise of his father, veteran tribal leader and former Chief Minister Shibu Soren.

Rupi Soren, around 80, died at Hill View Hospital on Bariatu Road in Ranchi, where she had been undergoing treatment for a prolonged illness. Her condition deteriorated on Wednesday, following which doctors placed her on life support. Doctors Deepak Gupta and Ujjwal Rai later confirmed her death.

Reacting to the loss, Hemant Soren shared an emotional message on X, saying,“Baba ke jaane ke baad maa hi meri sabse badi chhaav thi. Aaj woh chhaav bhi prakriti ki godh mein sama gayi. Maa....” (After Baba's passing, my mother was my biggest source of shelter and strength. Today, that shelter too has merged into the lap of nature.)

The death of Rupi Soren came around a year after the passing of Shibu Soren, who died in Delhi on August 4, 2025. His death marked a major personal loss for the Soren family, with Rupi Soren subsequently remaining an important emotional pillar for the family.

Rupi Soren married Shibu Soren on January 1, 1962. She stood by him throughout his long political and social struggle and shouldered the responsibilities of the family while he remained deeply involved in the Jharkhand movement.

Shibu Soren was among the prominent leaders of the Jharkhand movement and founding figures of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). He also served as Jharkhand Chief Minister.

The JMM described Rupi Soren as a symbol of struggle, sacrifice and patience, saying she remained steadfast alongside Shibu Soren even after his death.

The party termed her demise an irreparable loss for Jharkhand and the country, saying her absence would be deeply painful for Hemant Soren, his family and the people of the state.