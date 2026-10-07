That Cute Squishy Toy Contains Water Beads - CPSC Says Stop Using It

MENAFN - Kids Aint Cheap) Some colorful squishy toys contain expandable water beads that can become dangerous if the outer covering breaks and a child swallows the contents. About 37,000 Squishy Dumpling and Crazy Squib Ball toys are included in the latest recall. (Schiffman Firm/YouTube).

A colorful squishy toy that looks like an innocent stress reliever may hide something parents cannot see: expandable water beads. About 37,000 Squishy Dumpling and Crazy Squib Ball toys were recalled on October 1 after regulators determined that their water beads could expand beyond federal limits and create a potentially deadly ingestion hazard. The latest water bead toy recall covers products sold nationwide, although no injuries have been reported in connection with these particular toys. For families, the bigger lesson is that a soft exterior does not necessarily mean the material inside is harmless. Here is what parents should know before another squishy toy lands in the playroom.

Why These Squishy Toys Are Being Recalled

The latest water bead toy recall involves ABC Trading Squishy Dumpling Toys, model 3655, and Crazy Squib Ball Toys, model 3984, according to PEOPLE. The dumplings are translucent and feature cartoon faces, glitter and water beads inside, while the Crazy Squib Balls are translucent squishies covered with white netting. About 37,000 units are affected, and the toys were sold between April and June 2026 for prices ranging from about 41 cents to $1.25. Owners are being told to stop using the toys and contact ABC Trading for a refund rather than handing them to another child or donating them. That low price can make throwing away a toy seem trivial, but the potential consequences of keeping it are considerably more serious.

The Danger Is Hidden Inside The Toy

Water beads are made from superabsorbent polymers, meaning they can become dramatically larger after contacting liquid, including fluids inside the body. The American Academy of Pediatrics' HealthyChildren explains that water beads can continue growing after being swallowed, potentially causing an intestinal blockage and life-threatening damage. Another complication is that the beads may not be visible on X-rays, so parents should specifically mention a suspected exposure to medical professionals rather than assuming normal imaging settles the question. Warning signs can include vomiting, abdominal pain or swelling, constipation, drooling, lethargy, wheezing and refusing to eat. That makes the water bead toy recall more than a conventional choking warning because serious problems may develop after the bead has disappeared from sight.

The Numbers Show Why Parents Should Pay Attention

Researchers at Nationwide Children's Hospital estimated 8,159 U.S. emergency department visits involving water beads among people younger than 20 from 2007 through 2022. More than half of those cases, 55%, involved children younger than 5, while swallowing accounted for 46% of the emergency visits studied. Researchers also found that water bead-related emergency department visits increased by more than 130% from 2021 to 2022, showing how quickly exposure became a pediatric safety concern. The current water bead toy recall comes amid a wider crackdown on questionable squishies, with Consumer Reports reporting in August that 355,683 dangerous squishy toys had been stopped from entering the United States at ports. For families, those numbers are a reminder that an inexpensive toy being available online or in a store does not automatically guarantee that it meets every federal safety requirement.

Check The Toy Box Before Assuming You Are Safe

Parents should look beyond the newest water bead toy recall and inspect other squishy toys already scattered through bedrooms, backpacks, cars and playrooms. Pay particular attention to toys with an unknown manufacturer, missing safety information, leaking contents, unusual stickiness, strong odors or outer skins that tear easily. If a squishy breaks open and you discover small gel-like beads, keep children and pets away while carefully collecting the material rather than leaving stray pieces where a toddler could find them later. Families should also avoid experiments involving microwaving squishies because Consumer Reports found during testing that some squishy toys exploded after about 15 seconds in a microwave and reached temperatures around 200 degrees Fahrenheit. If a child may have swallowed a water bead, seek expert medical guidance promptly, and call 911 immediately if the child is choking or having difficulty breathing.

A Cute Toy Is Not Worth An Avoidable Risk

The water bead toy recall deserves attention precisely because the hazard can remain invisible until the outer covering breaks or a bead reaches a child. Parents do not need to panic about every squeeze toy, but they should identify manufacturers, examine packaging and take recalls seriously instead of assuming a cheap novelty item is too insignificant to pose a risk. If you own one of the recalled ABC Trading toys, remove it from use immediately and follow the refund instructions rather than selling, donating or passing it along. Families with babies and toddlers should be particularly cautious about expandable beads, including products purchased for older siblings who may leave them within reach.

Have you ever checked what is actually inside your child's favorite squishy toy, and will this recall make you look more closely at the toys already in your home? Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments.