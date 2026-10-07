CRPF Jawan Dies Of Dengue 43 Ekta Diwas Parade Personnel Test Positive

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Oct 7 (IANS) A 26-year-old CRPF personnel who tested positive for dengue died at Gandhinagar Civil Hospital on Wednesday after his platelet count dropped and he developed chest pain, while the number of dengue-positive personnel currently admitted to the hospital has risen to 43, Resident Medical Officer (RMO) Vipula Pandya told IANS.

The deceased was identified as Amal Barman, a native of Assam.

He first visited the hospital on October 3 and tested positive for dengue.

As his condition and other medical parameters were satisfactory at the time, he was treated as an outpatient and advised to rest.

"He had tested positive that day, but his condition and other reports were satisfactory, so he was advised to take treatment and rest," Pandya said.

Barman returned to the hospital three days later after his condition deteriorated and was admitted after tests showed a decline in his platelet count.

He subsequently developed chest pain and a feeling of uneasiness early on Wednesday morning and later died, according to the RMO.

Pandya said Barman was among the personnel who had arrived in Gujarat for preparations related to the National Unity Day parade.

She confirmed that he had been treated at the civil hospital after testing positive for dengue.

The number of dengue-positive personnel being treated at the hospital has also increased from the 24 cases reported earlier.

"There are now 43 positive cases," Pandya told IANS, clarifying that the figure referred to patients currently admitted to the indoor section of the hospital and did not represent the total number of suspected or outpatient cases.

The latest development comes days after the hospital reported that 24 personnel had tested positive for dengue over two days.

Several others had been admitted with fever and body aches and were being treated as suspected cases pending their test reports.

The personnel, drawn from different states, have been staying in temporary accommodation in Gandhinagar while preparing for the National Unity Day parade at Ekta Nagar on October 31.

The Health Department has since ordered intensive fogging, anti-larval measures, fever surveillance and patient tracking at their accommodation facilities and the parade ground.

Health Minister Praful Pansheriya has also directed officials to deploy four health workers in every block of the government accommodation and ensure that no water remains stagnant anywhere on the premises.

The state Health Department said on Tuesday that more than 1.39 crore blood samples had been tested for malaria across Gujarat up to the 40th week of 2026, with 1,401 cases detected.

For dengue, more than 1.50 lakh serum samples had been examined at special diagnostic centres in 42 hospitals, with 2,345 positive cases recorded up to the same period.