Mohan Majhi Hails PM Modi's 25 Years In Public Service

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Oct 7 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday joined the 'Seva Jyoti Yatra' programme in Khordha to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's completion of 25 years in public service and expressed gratitude for his dedicated service, visionary leadership and commitment to the nation.

Addressing the programme, Majhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on October 7, 2001, and has since dedicated himself to serving the country.

He said PM Modi has never considered himself a ruler but has dedicated himself as the 'Pradhan Sevak' (chief servant) of 140 crore Indians.

"From serving as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for the first 13 years and as the Prime Minister for the last 12 years, he has continuously served the country and transformed India into a strong, prosperous and decisive nation," Majhi said.

The Chief Minister said the people of Odisha have participated enthusiastically in the month-long 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan', which began on September 17 to mark PM Modi's 25 years in public service.

He said people across the state had also lit one crore lamps under the 'Ashirwad Ki Diya' programme to extend their good wishes to the Prime Minister.

A total of 8,810 units of blood were also collected, creating a new record in the country, he said.

Majhi also highlighted various welfare and development schemes implemented by the Central government, including the Ujjwala Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

He said the development process in Odisha was progressing rapidly through the joint efforts of the Central and state governments under the "double-engine" government.

The Chief Minister highlighted schemes including 'KG to PG', Ayushman Bharat, Gopabandhu Jana Arogya Yojana, Subhadra Yojana, Mukhyamantri Kanyabibaha Yojana, Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangal Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Antyodaya Gruha Yojana, Mukhyamantri Annapurna Yojana, PM-KISAN and CM-KISAN.

Majhi said the state government's primary goal was to build a prosperous, empowered and self-reliant Odisha by 2036 and contribute to the realisation of PM Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.

He urged party workers and the people of Odisha to work together to ensure that the benefits of government schemes reach people at the last mile.

On the occasion, 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha' and 'Seva Jyoti Yatra' programmes were also organised in Bhubaneswar, attended by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Manmohan Samal and other senior leaders.

Meanwhile, PM Modi also interacted with people from all 30 revenue districts of Odisha as well as from the state capital, Bhubaneswar, during the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha' event.

Speaking at the event, BJP state president Manmohan Samal said the Prime Minister's visionary and inspirational address at the special programme had filled people across the country with renewed enthusiasm and strength to fulfil the resolve of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.