India, Canada Eye Substantive Defence Ties

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Oct 7 (IANS) India and Canada are exploring a substantive bilateral defence relationship and have agreed to deepen cooperation against terrorism, organised crime, cybercrime and extortion as the two countries continue rebuilding ties after years of diplomatic tensions.

David Morrison, Senior Diplomatic and International Affairs Advisor to Canadian PM Mark Carney, held talks with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval in New Delhi during a three-day visit that concluded Wednesday.

The meeting was part of the continuing India-Canada security dialogue at the level of the national security advisers.

The two sides“discussed the growing potential for advancing a substantive bilateral defence relationship in keeping with the vision of the leadership,” according to a Canadian government readout issued Wednesday.

They also reviewed progress in bilateral security and law enforcement cooperation, including implementation of a Security Work Plan formalised in February.

India and Canada agreed to deepen cooperation in combating transnational organised crime, terrorism and violent extremism, human and drug trafficking, cybercrime and extortion.

They also agreed to cooperate on the extradition of criminal offenders.

The two sides are considering establishing structured dialogues on cybersecurity and economic security, according to the readout.

They also agreed to strengthen existing institutional mechanisms and establish new channels where needed to improve communication and the timely sharing of information on issues of mutual concern.

The discussions represent a further expansion of bilateral engagement beyond trade and investment as New Delhi and Ottawa seek to stabilise a relationship that had been strained in recent years.

Morrison visited India from Oct. 5 to 7 at Doval's invitation.

The two officials noted what the Canadian government described as“sustained and constructive engagements” over the past year, guided by mutual trust and respect for each other's priorities.

They also referred to guidance provided by PM Modi and Canadian PM Carney during their meeting in New Delhi in March and again on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Évian in June.

The security talks are taking place alongside a broader effort to expand economic relations.

Morrison and Doval welcomed efforts to advance negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between India and Canada.

The fifth round of CEPA negotiations is under way this week, with both governments seeking to agree by the end of 2026.