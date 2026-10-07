MP Congress Calls Statewide Protests Over Rahul Gandhi's Detention

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Oct 7 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari on Wednesday called upon party workers to hold protests across the state on October 8 against the use of force on Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and other INDIA Bloc MPs during their protest march in New Delhi.

Patwari asked Congress workers to organise demonstrations at the district, block and mandal levels and observe October 8 as a "Black Day" for Indian democracy.

"Today, while INDIA Bloc MPs, led by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, were peacefully marching towards Jantar Mantar to demand accountability from the Election Commission, they were stopped and subjected to the use of force," Patwari said in his message to party workers.

He alleged that LoP Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other senior Opposition leaders were subjected to a lathi-charge and "barbaric mistreatment", resulting in injuries.

"This attack on the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and on elected representatives of the people is an attack on the Constitution. The Indian National Congress has declared this day a 'Black Day' for Indian democracy," Patwari wrote on X.

He urged Congress leaders and workers to remain united and stage protests against what he described as an attack on democratic institutions.

Patwari's call followed a message posted by Congress leader Pawan Khera on social media on Wednesday evening, asking Pradesh Congress Committees, District Congress Committees and Block Congress Committees to observe October 8 as a "Black Day".

"All Pradesh Congress Committees, District Congress Committees and Block Congress Committees are hereby directed to observe October 8, 2026, as a Black Day, in protest against the brutal assault by the Delhi Police on the Leader of the Opposition and other senior Opposition parliamentarians," Khera wrote on X.

He alleged that the action was carried out at the behest of an "RSS-BJP-ECI nexus".

The Congress has been stepping up its campaign against the Election Commission over concerns regarding electoral rolls and has sought greater accountability from the poll panel.

On Wednesday, INDIA Bloc MPs, led by Kharge and LoP Rahul Gandhi, marched towards Jantar Mantar as part of the protest.