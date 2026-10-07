63-Year-Old Bengal Man Arrested In Rajasthan For Obtaining Fake Online Minority Scholarship

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 7 (IANS) The Rajasthan Police have arrested a 63-year-old man from West Bengal in connection with a case involving the alleged fraudulent receipt of minority scholarships from the Education Department, police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Alauddin, son of Shaharuddin and a resident of Nayabari under Chopra Police Station in North Dinajpur district of West Bengal.

Acting on the directives of Ajmer Superintendent of Police Harshvardhan Agarwala and under the supervision of Additional SP (City & Headquarters) Himanshu Jangid and Deputy SP (South Circle) Manish Badgujar, a special team led by Clock Tower SHO Bhikharam Kala was constituted to trace and arrest those allegedly involved in the scholarship fraud.

District Education Officer Darshana Sharma lodged a report at Clock Tower Police Station, saying that applications for minority scholarships had been submitted online through private institutions using the PSP portal.

According to the complaint, scholarship funds were subsequently obtained through fraudulent applications.

During the investigation, police obtained detailed information from the Education Department regarding the suspected account holders and scholarship applications.

After identifying individuals who had allegedly applied for and received scholarship funds fraudulently, a joint team comprising personnel from the office of the South Circle Deputy SP and Clock Tower Police Station was dispatched to West Bengal and Bihar to trace the suspects.

The police team subsequently arrested Mohammad Alauddin from West Bengal in connection with the alleged fraudulent receipt of scholarship funds.

Police said efforts are underway to identify and arrest other suspects allegedly involved in the case.

The investigation is continuing.

The operation involved SHO Bhikharam Kala, Assistant Sub-Inspectors Bhagchand, Suvalal and Geeta, and Constables Brijesh Pal and Deshraj.