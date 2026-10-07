That Rare Mountain Dew Flavor Is Back This Week

MENAFN - Grocery Coupon Guide) A chilled can of soda stands against a soft outdoor backdrop. Comparing in-store costs with secondary market collector pricing shows how much enthusiasts are willing to pay when discontinued sodas make a brief comeback. Pexels.

Mountain Dew fans looking for hard-to-find flavors have several releases to watch this fall. The latest buzz includes the return of the Mountain Dew Trolli Cherry Lemon Froster at Circle K, the exclusive Blackberry Citrus soda at Casey's, and the limited-time Mango Pineapple Punch collaboration with Trolli. Each has a different availability story, which matters if you are trying to find a bottle without paying collector prices. Some releases are sold through regular retail channels, while others are restricted to a particular convenience-store chain or format. Before buying from a reseller, it is worth checking whether the flavor is still available at its original retail price.

Trolli Cherry Lemon Froster Returns to Circle K

The Mountain Dew Trolli Cherry Lemon Froster is back at Circle K locations across the United States for a limited run. The frozen drink combines the brand's citrus kick with the sweet-and-sour cherry-lemon flavor inspired by Trolli gummy candy. Unlike a bottled soda, this version is a slushy-style Froster, making it a different experience from the original canned collaboration. The comeback was reported in late September, giving fans another chance to try a flavor that previously had a short run.

Because this is a fountain-style frozen drink, shoppers should not expect to find it in the regular soda aisle. Availability depends on whether a particular Circle K has the flavor loaded in its Froster machine. Circle K does not have one clearly published nationwide price for this specific limited-time flavor, so the local store is the best place to confirm the cost. If you are searching for the frozen version, check the convenience store before spending money on a third-party listing for bottled soda.

Blackberry Citrus Is the Exclusive Bottle to Look for at Casey's

For fans who want a bottled Mountain Dew, Blackberry Citrus is another unusual release worth knowing about. The flavor originally appeared as Mountain Dew Game Fuel in 2024 and returned in 2026 under the Blackberry Citrus name. This version is exclusive to Casey's convenience stores, making the chain the primary place to look for it rather than a regular supermarket. The reported retail price for a 20-ounce bottle is $2.89.

The flavor's limited distribution has also attracted online sellers. One eBay listing advertised a six-pack of 20-ounce bottles for $33.24, or more than $5.50 per bottle before any additional costs. At the reported retail price, six bottles would cost about $17.34 before tax. That makes the resale listing nearly double the original shelf price, showing how quickly scarcity can change what fans are asked to pay.

Mango Pineapple Punch Is Still Worth Checking Before October Ends

Mountain Dew's 2026 collaboration with Trolli is Mango Pineapple Punch, a tropical soda with mango and pineapple flavors plus a hint of strawberry. The regular and Zero Sugar versions launched in August and are scheduled to remain available at U.S. retailers through October. Regular 20-ounce bottles are also offered at participating Pizza Hut locations nationwide. That makes this a limited-time flavor to look for now, although individual stores may sell through their stock before the promotional window ends.

The 12-pack has appeared at retailers including Harris Teeter, where the listed price was $10.99, though local promotions can change the total. That is a more practical option than paying a steep premium for a single bottle through an online reseller. Walmart listings have also shown the flavor, but some third-party marketplace prices are far higher than typical grocery-store pricing. Check who is selling the product, the pack size, and shipping costs before placing an order.

Where to Find These Mountain Dew Releases

The store matters just as much as the flavor when tracking down limited releases. Circle K is the place to ask about the Trolli Cherry Lemon Froster, while Casey's is the exclusive retailer reported for Blackberry Citrus. Mango Pineapple Punch has broader distribution through U.S. retailers, with regular bottles also available at participating Pizza Hut locations. The availability of any particular flavor can still vary from one store to another.

Mountain Dew also provides an official product locator that can help identify stores that have recently sold a product. The company cautions that locator results do not guarantee current stock, so contacting the store before visiting is still a good idea. For limited flavors, checking nearby locations can be more effective than assuming every branch carries the same lineup.

Is the Resale Markup Worth Paying?

For most shoppers, paying nearly twice the original price for Blackberry Citrus is difficult to justify when the flavor may still be available at Casey's. Resale listings can be useful when a product is discontinued or unavailable locally, but the advertised price is only part of the expense. Shipping, seller fees, and the risk of receiving an older product can make the final cost considerably higher. A high asking price also does not prove that buyers are consistently paying that amount.

If you are collecting bottles or want a flavor that is no longer sold nearby, decide what the experience is worth to you before purchasing. Otherwise, start with the original retailers and compare prices across locations. Limited-edition soda releases often generate excitement precisely because they are temporary, but that does not mean every bottle deserves a collector's premium. For everyday fans, finding the drink at its normal shelf price is usually the better deal.

More Mountain Dew Flavors Could Still Be on the Way

Mountain Dew's current product lineup includes the Mango Pineapple Punch collaboration alongside established options such as Baja Blast, Code Red, Voltage, and LiveWire. Another notable announcement is Mountain Dew Pitch Black, a citrus-grape flavor scheduled for a U.K. rollout beginning in November 2026 after an earlier release through wholesaler Booker. That announcement is for the British market, so it should not be mistaken for confirmation of a new U.S. grocery-store launch.

For U.S. shoppers, the best near-term strategy is to watch official Mountain Dew announcements and retailer listings rather than relying on rumors about upcoming releases. Seasonal flavors can appear in waves, and store-exclusive products may arrive at different times depending on distribution. Checking the product locator and local store listings is a practical way to separate confirmed availability from speculation. If a new flavor catches your eye, looking for it early may help you avoid paying a markup later.

Find the Flavor Before Paying the Collector Price

This fall offers several ways to try a less-common Mountain Dew, from the Cherry Lemon Froster at Circle K to Blackberry Citrus at Casey's and Mango Pineapple Punch at participating retailers. Prices and availability differ by product, and the resale market can charge far more than a store shelf. Check the original retailer first, compare pack sizes, and include shipping when evaluating an online listing. A few minutes of checking can make the difference between paying the regular price and spending collector-level money on soda.

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