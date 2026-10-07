Is The Combo Meal Actually Cheaper? We Did The Math At 6 Fast-Food Chains

MENAFN - Grocery Coupon Guide) A hand holds up a breaded chicken sandwich against a light background with a restaurant cup. Crunching the numbers across six major fast-food chains reveals whether bundling your items into a combo meal actually saves you money or if buying à la carte is cheaper. Shutterstock.

Combo meals sound like they should save you money. After all, the restaurant bundles the sandwich, fries and drink together, so surely that costs less than ordering everything separately, right? Not necessarily-especially now that fast-food chains are competing with $5 meal deals, value menus, app discounts and build-your-own boxes. We checked the current offers at six major chains and compared what you'd pay for a traditional meal with the lower-priced bundles restaurants are actively promoting. Prices vary by location, but the math reveals something important: the regular combo isn't always the cheapest way to get lunch.

McDonald's: The $5 Deal Beats the $8 Big Mac Meal by $3

McDonald's makes this comparison unusually easy because the chain is currently advertising both traditional Extra Value Meals and lower-priced McValue deals. A Big Mac Extra Value Meal with medium fries and a soft drink is currently advertised at $8, while McValue lunch and dinner meal deals start at $5 at participating restaurants. The $5 version includes a McDouble or McChicken, four-piece Chicken McNuggets, small fries and a small Coca-Cola, meaning you're actually getting four components instead of the Big Mac meal's three. Choose the $5 deal and you're spending $3 less, or 37.5% less, although you are getting a smaller sandwich and smaller fries and drink. Our verdict: Skip the traditional combo if your priority is getting a complete meal for the lowest price; pay the extra $3 only if you specifically want the Big Mac and larger sides.

Wendy's: $6 Gets You Four Items Instead of a Standard Three-Item Combo

Wendy's has essentially built its current value menu around giving customers an alternative to the traditional combo. The chain's Biggie Deals currently include a $6 Biggie Bag with your choice of a Jr. Cheeseburger, Crispy Chicken Sandwich, Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger or Double Stack, plus four-piece nuggets, junior fries and a small drink. There's also an $8 Biggie Bundle containing two sandwiches, junior fries and a small drink, while lighter eaters can choose two qualifying items for $4. That makes the math simple for anyone who was already going to buy a smaller sandwich, fries and drink: $6 gets you all three plus nuggets, rather than paying regular menu prices for each item. Our verdict: The $6 Biggie Bag is the better value than defaulting to a regular combo unless you specifically want one of Wendy's larger premium sandwiches.

Burger King: Three Items for $7 Makes the Traditional Combo Harder to Justify

Burger King has another case where the promotional bundle changes the calculation. Its current $5 Duo lets you choose two items from a Whopper Jr., Bacon Cheeseburger, Original Chicken Sandwich, medium fries, eight-piece Chicken Fries or medium soft drink, while the $7 Trio lets you pick three from that same list. Choose an Original Chicken Sandwich, medium fries and medium drink as your Trio and you've effectively created a three-item meal for $7. Or choose a sandwich and fries for $5 and drink water, saving another $2 while still getting the main parts of a meal. Our verdict: Check the $7 Trio before ordering a regular combo because it lets you build a sandwich-fries-drink meal at a fixed promotional price, while the $5 Duo is even better for anyone willing to skip the soda.

Chick-fil-A: This Is Where You Actually Need to Do the Local Math

Chick-fil-A is the exception where we can't honestly declare one national winner because the company says menu prices vary by individual restaurant. The useful calculation is still easy: look up the price of your Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich, waffle fries and drink individually, add those three numbers, and compare the result with the meal price displayed for the same restaurant. More importantly, ask whether you actually need all three items-a sandwich plus free water can immediately beat the meal price if you're only adding the drink because it comes with the combo. Chick-fil-A One rewards can change the calculation again if you have enough points to redeem one of the components separately. Our verdict: There's no honest nationwide dollar winner here, so compare the three à-la-carte prices with the meal at your specific restaurant before ordering.

Taco Bell: The $5 Luxe Box Crushes Some $9-$12 Combos

Taco Bell currently provides the clearest example of why blindly ordering a combo can cost you more. The chain's online menu lists a Classic Luxe Box at $5 and a Supreme Luxe Box at $7, while traditional combos include the three Crunchy Tacos Combo at $8.99, Crunchwrap Supreme Combo at $9.29, Cheesy Gordita Crunch Combo at $9.99 and two Chicken Chalupas Supreme Combo at $11.99 before local price differences. Compare the $5 Classic Luxe Box with the $9.29 Crunchwrap combo and you're saving $4.29, or about 46%; even the $7 Supreme Luxe Box is $2.29 cheaper than that Crunchwrap meal. Taco Bell also has a Luxe Value Menu with individual items priced at $3 or less, giving smaller appetites another way to avoid paying combo prices. Our verdict: Taco Bell's value boxes are the clear winner on advertised price, and ordering a regular combo without checking them first could cost you several dollars.

Popeyes: Current App Offers Can Beat the Menu Before You Even Compare

Popeyes demonstrates why the word“combo” doesn't necessarily tell you whether you're getting the chain's best price. The restaurant is currently advertising 25% off a three-piece tenders combo through its offers page, while another deal includes two chicken sandwiches plus a regular side starting at $12. For two people who don't need soft drinks, that second offer works out to $6 per person for a sandwich plus a share of the side, potentially making two individual combos unnecessary. Popeyes also advertises two-person chicken and tender meals starting at $13.99 for pickup, again making it worth comparing the promotional bundle before buying two separate meals. Our verdict: Don't order a Popeyes combo until you've checked the offers section because the current 25%-off combo and multi-person bundles can change the math immediately.

Here's the Scorecard From Our Six-Chain Comparison

The numbers make the answer clearer than simply saying“it depends.” At McDonald's, the $5 McValue meal beats the advertised $8 Big Mac meal by $3 if you're flexible about the sandwich and sizes. At Wendy's, the $6 Biggie Bag gives you four items-including nuggets-while Burger King's $7 Trio lets you assemble a three-item meal from its qualifying menu. Taco Bell is the standout, with its $5 Classic Luxe Box coming in $4.29 below a $9.29 Crunchwrap Supreme Combo based on the chain's published menu prices. Chick-fil-A requires a location-specific calculation, while Popeyes shoppers should check current offers because promotional discounts and bundles can beat simply selecting a regular combo.

The Biggest Savings Come From Ignoring the Word“Combo”

Our comparison found that the biggest mistake isn't necessarily ordering fries or buying a drink-it's assuming the word“combo” automatically means discount. Fast-food chains increasingly reserve some of their strongest prices for value menus, promotional bundles and app offers that sit alongside their traditional meals. Before ordering, compare three numbers: the regular combo price, the current value bundle and the cost of only the individual items you actually want. If you're willing to swap a premium sandwich for a smaller one or drink water instead of soda, the savings can become even larger. At Taco Bell alone, the advertised difference between a $5 Luxe Box and a $9.29 Crunchwrap Supreme Combo is enough to save $21.45 over five lunches.

Do you automatically order the combo at fast-food restaurants, or do you check the value menu and app deals first?

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