Texas Hemp Business Council Issues Voter Guide On Hemp Policy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Candidate Questionnaire Examines Positions on the Future of Texas' Hemp Industry

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Texas Hemp Business Council (THBC) today announced the publication of a voter guide for the 2026 midterm elections, detailing Texas House and Senate candidates' positions on hemp policy and the future of the state's hemp industry.

The guide features responses to a 20-question survey covering five policy areas: hemp regulation, retail standards, agriculture and business, consumer safeguards and legislative priorities.

“Texas voters deserve to know where candidates stand on an issue that could have a significant impact on the state's hemp businesses, farmers, employees and consumers,” said Nicole D'Ortona, director of operations at the Texas Hemp Business Council.“Some legislators have sought to ban hemp-derived THC products altogether, while others have advocated for a regulated legal marketplace. With such fundamentally different approaches on the table, voters deserve to hear directly from the candidates themselves. Our goal with this guide is to provide that information in a clear and impartial way, regardless of party or political affiliation.”

The questionnaire remains open to candidates. THBC will continue adding responses to the guide as they are received. All responses are published in full on the THBC website.

The voter guide is available at texashempbusinesscouncil.com/candidate-responses.

About the Texas Hemp Business Council



The Texas Hemp Business Council is an industry organization dedicated to promoting the hemp-based cannabinoid industry in Texas, while advocating for consumer safety, education and stakeholder engagement. More information is available at .

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