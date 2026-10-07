PwC and Auditchain Labs Announce Cooperation for Regulatory Disclosure Automation

Jason Meyers, Lead architect - Auditchain Labs AG

Dr. Hagen Weiss, Digital Assets Legal Leader - PwC Legal

The cooperation combines PwC's regulatory, legal and capital markets expertise with Pacioli, Auditchain's disclosure automation and validation protocol.

- Jason Meyers

ZUG, ZUG, SWITZERLAND, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PwC and Auditchain Labs AG (“Auditchain”) today announced a cooperation to bring agentic regulatory disclosure automation and external validation to issuers of crypto-assets and capital market participants worldwide, combining PwC's regulatory, legal and advisory expertise with Pacioli -Auditchain's agentic AI disclosure and validation protocol.

PwC and Auditchain will offer integrated solutions helping organisations prepare, validate and file regulatory disclosures more efficiently and auditably. Pacioli automates preparation of financial and non-financial disclosure models and exports them in structured formats-including the XBRL and iXBRL required by over 140 regulators in 65 jurisdictions-while the Pacioli validator network provides independent, corroborated external validation. PwC brings independent legal and advisory expertise to ensure the solutions meet supervisory standards.

“As capital markets migrate onchain, regulatory disclosure must enter a new era,” said Dr. Hagen Weiss, Digital Assets Legal Leader at PwC.“Issuers must deliver disclosures that are compliant, computable, traceable and auditable. Whether under MiCAR in Europe or the emerging GENIUS and CLARITY Acts in the United States, the trajectory is clear-and this cooperation puts PwC and Auditchain at the forefront.”

START: MiCAR White Paper Disclosure Automation

The first deployment is START - Submission, Traceability, Automation, Reporting & Transparency - a coordinated offering addressing obligations under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR). With the MiCAR Implementing Technical Standards now published, issuers of e-money tokens (EMTs), asset-referenced tokens (ARTs) and other crypto-assets face rigorous requirements for white paper preparation, validation and filing in iXBRL.

Powered by Pacioli, START gives each client a dedicated, secure environment for MiCAR compliance, enabling collaboration between internal teams and external advisers with full traceability, version control and role-based access:

Template-driven composition workflows aligned with MiCAR ITS for EMTs, ARTs and other crypto-assets

Internal and external validation against the full MiCAR ITS, flagging gaps and non-compliant content

Export to iXBRL for direct regulatory filing, plus,.pdf and for internal review and publication

Granular user management and governance controls, including built-in End User Agreement workflows

External Validation

START includes PwC's role as external validator, providing independent regulatory review alongside the platform's automated checks. Every validation output, version change and stakeholder approval is logged and time-stamped, generating an evidence pack that cryptographically enforces who reviewed what, when and on what basis-an audit trail critical under supervisory scrutiny.

“START is designed for defensibility by design,” said Dr. Michael Huertas, Partner and Global & European Financial Services Legal Leader at PwC.“By embedding PwC's independent regulatory expertise alongside automated compliance validation, we give issuers a solution that compresses timelines while maintaining the highest standards of accuracy and traceability. As reporting requirements expand globally, the infrastructure scales across jurisdictions and schemes.”

Pacioli

Pacioli applies agentic AI to regulatory disclosure and records the results. Purpose-built agents read a filing against the rules that govern it, and no single model's output stands as the conclusion: independent agents constrained by standardized machine-readable taxonomies examine the same filing and must corroborate one another before a validation is final. Each conclusion, the evidence behind it and the agents that reached it are written to a distributed ledger, producing a tamper-evident record that a supervisor, auditor or investor can verify for themselves. Validators stake collateral against their conclusions, so accuracy carries economic consequence rather than depending on manual oversight.

“Onchain capital markets have attributes with no analogue in TradFi and require onchain disclosure frameworks, full stop,” said Jason Meyers, Lead Architect at Auditchain Labs AG.“The governance features of Pacioli allow delegation of legal, accounting and assurance functions at the protocol level to a network of experts. We are honored that PwC is joining our mission to institutionalize Pacioli.”

Pacioli Explorer

Pacioli will also feature the Pacioli Explorer, a public application displaying the compliance status for issuers of crypto-assets and their service providers. Each project carries a color-coded badge-Green (compliant), Yellow (pending) or Red (deficient)-giving investors, exchanges and regulators at-a-glance transparency, and embeddable on websites and listing applications. The Explorer aims to become the global access point for regulatory disclosure.

About PwC

At PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. We're a network of firms in 149 countries with over 364,000 people who are committed to delivering quality in assurance, advisory, tax and legal services. Find out more at .

About Auditchain Labs AG

Auditchain Labs AG is a provider of global standards based regulatory disclosure automation and validation infrastructure. Pacioli enables disclosure infrastructure and instance development as well as internal and external validation. Pacioli enables organisations to prepare financial and non-financial disclosure models and export them in any data format, including XBRL and iXBRL, as required under capital markets legislation. For more information, visit auditchain.

Contacts

PwC

Dr. Michael Huertas

Partner, Global & European Financial Services Legal Leader

M: +49 1511 6155610

...

Dr. Hagen Weiss

Digital Assets Legal Leader

M: +49 1511 5708446

...

Auditchain Labs AG

Jason Meyers

Lead Architect

...

Pacioli is a product of Auditchain Labs AG, a company organised under the laws of Switzerland. Auditchain®, Pacioli® and all related logos and marks are the property of Auditchain Labs AG. The cooperation described in this release does not constitute a joint venture, partnership or agency relationship between the parties. PwC refers to the PwC network and/or one or more of its member firms, each of which is a separate legal entity. Platform outputs, including automated compliance validations, do not constitute assurance, legal advice, regulatory approval or a guarantee of acceptance by any competent authority.

Jason Meyers

Auditchain Labs AG

+1 917-836-0608

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