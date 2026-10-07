DFW Press & Media Club Launches 'The Candidate Conversations,' Free Live Candidate Debates And Interviews

DFW Press & Media Club

Hosted by Jeff Crilley, with WFAA's Jason Wheeler moderating, the free series covers Texas statewide and Dallas County races from Oct. 9 to Oct. 23.

- Tammany Stern, President, DFW Press & Media ClubDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The DFW Press & Media Club (DFWPMC), working alongside local civic leaders, broadcast veterans, and digital media producers, today announced The Candidate Conversations, its October 2026 live debate and candidate interview series. This month-long initiative will spotlight key Texas statewide and Dallas County races ahead of the November general election.Veteran broadcaster Jeff Crilley hosts the series, and WFAA news anchor Jason Wheeler, co-host of Y'all-itics, moderates the October 22 Dallas County Commissioner debate. Featured races include Texas Comptroller, Land Commissioner, Railroad Commission, and Dallas County Commissioner District 2, giving each candidate a transparent platform to make their case to voters.WHY THIS IS NEEDED NOW: RESTORING DEPTH IN AN AGE OF MEDIA POLARIZATIONNorth Texas voters face a rapidly shifting economic landscape alongside major statewide decisions on school funding, grid security, property taxes, and multi-billion-dollar county budgets. Yet local news contraction and soundbite-driven campaign ads leave many voters without direct access to substantive, unedited candidate policy positions.By offering long-form broadcasts where candidates must explain their positions in detail, DFWPMC fills a critical gap in local civic life, providing non-partisan clarity as voters head into early voting, which runs Oct. 19–30."Voters get flooded with partisan attack ads, but they rarely get to hear candidates actually explain how they plan to govern," said Tammany Stern, President of the DFW Press & Media Club. "This series is needed right now because real democracy requires informed decisions. By bringing candidates directly to the public through live broadcasts, we are cutting through the noise and putting civic accountability back at the center of the conversation."BRIDGING THE MEDIA DIVIDE: TRADITIONAL PRESS MEETS DIGITAL INNOVATIONThe DFW Press & Media Club sits at a unique intersection of traditional journalism and emerging digital media. By bringing together veteran investigative reporters, podcasters, digital creators, and young storytellers, DFWPMC is changing how political coverage reaches modern audiences."The media landscape has changed dramatically, but the need for truth, trust, and accessibility hasn't changed at all," Stern added. "Our goal is to bridge the gap between seasoned journalists and the next generation of content creators, ensuring voters of all ages, across all platforms, have equal access to the candidates shaping our future."THE CANDIDATE CONVERSATIONS: OCTOBER 2026 BROADCAST & DEBATE SCHEDULEAll events are 100% free and open to the public via live streams on official DFWPMC digital channels, with full video archives published immediately on-demand following each broadcast.Friday, October 9, 4:00 PM CT - Live Statewide Interview: Texas Comptroller Race- Guest: Sarah Eckhardt (D), Candidate for Texas Comptroller- Host: Jeff Crilley- Location: Studio Broadcast- The Republican nominee for Texas Comptroller was invited to participate.Thursday, October 22, 12:00 PM CT - Live Debate: Dallas County Commissioner (District 2)- Co-Host: The League of Women Voters of Dallas- Candidates: Incumbent Commissioner Andrew Sommerman (D) vs. Barry Wernick (R)- Moderator: Jason Wheeler, WFAA News Anchor & Co-Host of Y'all-itics- Location: North Dallas Chamber of Commerce Auditorium (5710 LBJ Fwy, Suite 100, Dallas, TX 75240)- Open to the general public; RSVP to....Thursday, October 22, 4:00 PM CT - Live Candidate Showcase: Texas Railroad Commission Race- Participants: State Rep. Jon Rosenthal (D) and Bo French (R)- Host: Jeff Crilley- Location: Studio BroadcastFriday, October 23, 4:00 PM CT - Live Statewide Interview: Texas Land Commissioner Race- Guest: Ben Flores (D), Candidate for Texas Land Commissioner- Host: Jeff Crilley- Location: Studio Broadcast- The Republican nominee for Texas Land Commissioner was invited to participate."This series moves past rapid-fire 30-second soundbites so we can explore complex issues like state budget transparency, energy grid security, and county infrastructure," said Laura Schakosky, Education Chair and Series Producer for DFWPMC. "We are giving candidates room to lay out their vision while giving voters the depth they deserve."WHERE TO WATCH, LISTEN & ATTEND- Live Digital Streaming (Free): Watch live on the official DFWPMC YouTube Channel (@DFWPressAndMediaClub ), as well as DFWPMC's Facebook ( ) and LinkedIn ( ) pages.- On-Demand Video & Audio: Full recorded video episodes and audio links will be available across all major platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Spotify, and more.- In-Person Seating & Press Access: The October 22 debate at the North Dallas Chamber of Commerce is open to the general public. Anyone who would like to attend in person must RSVP to the DFW Press & Media Club at.... Seating for studio broadcasts is limited; press crews should request credentials in advance at the same address."Press clubs were historically built around print and broadcast newsrooms, but today's public consumes news across podcasts, social feeds, and on-demand video," said JoAnne Asenime, Executive Producer of The Candidate Conversations and DFWPMC VP, Secretary, and Media Contact. "By broadcasting freely across Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, and all major audio networks, we are making sure no voter is left out. Whether you prefer reading a press release, listening on your morning commute, or watching a live video debate, DFWPMC is bringing civic conversations straight to where North Texans are already paying attention."SPONSOR RECOGNITIONThe DFW Press & Media Club extends special appreciation to our event sponsors, including Carol Donovan, P.C. - Dallas attorney, community leader, President of the Dallas Founders Lions Club, and founder of the Susan B. Anthony Award Luncheon, now hosted by the League of Women Voters of Dallas - and Krisi Kastl of Kastl Law, P.C., for supporting transparent civic journalism across North Texas.For press credentials, media inquiries, or interview requests with club leadership, contact JoAnne Asenime at... or Tammany Stern at (214) 727-6325, or visit .ABOUT THE DFW PRESS & MEDIA CLUBThe DFW Press & Media Club is a professional alliance for journalists, public relations practitioners, podcasters, bloggers, broadcasters, and emerging media creators across North Texas. Dedicated to integrity, innovation, truth, trust, and transparency, DFWPMC empowers media professionals while fostering mentorship and educational opportunities for the next generation.

JoAnne Asenime

DFW Press & Media Club

+1 2145648498

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

DFW Press & Media Club Launches 'The Candidate Conversations,' Free Live Candidate Debates and Interviews News Provided By Tammany Stern PR October 07, 2026, 17:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Politics, Social Media, U.S. Politics



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.