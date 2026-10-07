GL1TTR Opens Free Artist And Fan Registration For A New Music Discovery Network

GL1TTR's homepage connects independent artists and music fans through free profiles, music discovery and the Breaking 100 charts.

GL1TTR's Breaking 100 gives fans a live view of emerging music across EDM/House, Hip-Hop/Rap and Pop, with 100 tracks featured in each genre.

GL1TTR invites independent artists to submit tracks for free, build artist profiles and compete for discovery across EDM/House, Hip-Hop/Rap and Pop.

Independent artists can create free profiles while fans discover, vote on and help surface emerging music across three major genres.

- GL1TTRCHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- GL1TTR, a music discovery platform focused on emerging artists and new releases, announced the opening of artist and fan registration alongside the launch of its Breaking 100 music charts.The platform currently features Breaking 100 charts for three genres: EDM/House, Hip-Hop/Rap and Pop. Each chart includes 100 tracks, creating an initial catalog of 300 releases available for discovery through the platform.Independent artists can create profiles on GL1TTR and submit music for consideration on the platform. Fan accounts provide access to music discovery features including voting, saved tracks and participation in activity that contributes to the platform's charts.GL1TTR developed the platform around the challenge independent artists face after releasing music through digital distribution services. While distribution has become widely accessible, gaining listener attention remains difficult for artists without established audiences or significant promotional resources.The company's Breaking 100 charts are intended to focus on music that is still developing an audience rather than primarily reflecting already established commercial hits.“Independent artists have access to more distribution tools than at any point in the history of recorded music, but distribution and discovery are two different problems,” a GL1TTR spokesperson said.“GL1TTR was created to provide an additional environment where emerging releases can be heard and evaluated by listeners.”The platform separates artist and fan participation into distinct account types. Artist profiles provide a place for musicians to present releases and related profile information, while fan accounts are designed around discovering, saving, sharing and voting on music.GL1TTR is initially concentrating on EDM/House, Hip-Hop/Rap and Pop. The company said additional features and discovery tools are planned as participation grows.Artist registration and fan registration are currently available without charge. GL1TTR is also accepting track submissions from independent artists during its launch period.The platform is available at .About GL1TTRGL1TTR is a music discovery platform for emerging artists and listeners seeking new music. The platform combines artist profiles, fan participation, voting, saved music and the Breaking 100 charts across EDM/House, Hip-Hop/Rap and Pop.Media ContactGL1TTR Media...

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GL1TTR Opens Free Artist and Fan Registration for a New Music Discovery Network News Provided By GL1TTR October 07, 2026, 17:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Social Media, Technology



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