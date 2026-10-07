Xcalacoco: Northern Playa Del Carmen Shifts From Tourist Corridor To New Residential Community

Coastal corridor of Xcalacoco, north of Playa del Carmen

Front view of Distrito Xcalacoco Beach, Phase 1

Distrito Xcalacoco Beach, Phase 2

The arrival of new housing near the sea gives northern Playa del Carmen a dimension of its own, with prices still below those of downtown.

- Alejandro Zarfino, CEO of TM Real Estate Group

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For much of the past few decades, growth in Playa del Carmen was concentrated around its historic center and along Fifth Avenue. The maturity of that area, decreasing land availability, and evolving prices are now shifting part of the residential activity toward other areas.

The coastal corridor north of Playa del Carmen, between Punta Esmeralda and the Corasol and Mayakoba area, is shifting from a stretch of hotels and isolated developments into an area with occupied homes, commercial activity, and year-round life. The process recalls, though on a different scale and in a different context, the transformation that Brickell, in Miami, underwent from an area of empty offices to the city's most coveted address within two decades.

The area is connected to downtown Playa del Carmen, to Cancún and its international airport, and to the rest of the region's destinations. The surroundings add established references: Corasol is built around the Gran Coyote golf course, designed by Nick Price, while Mayakoba features luxury hospitality and El Camaleón, the Greg Norman-designed course that has hosted top-tier international tournaments.

According to industry data (AMPI, Softec, and TINSA), Playa del Carmen's premium residential market has shown historical appreciation of close to 10% annually over the past decade, with the established downtown averaging around US$4,200 per square meter. New supply in the northern corridor, by contrast, still trades below that level.

The development that best illustrates this process is Distrito Xcalacoco Beach, by TM Real Estate Group, a Spanish company founded in 1969 with more than 25,000 homes delivered and nearly twenty years of presence in the Riviera Maya through its hotel operations. The project comprises 275 homes and a US$65 million investment. Its first phase, of 89 homes, began key deliveries in August 2026, with the opening of its dining plaza scheduled for October 2026, a milestone that will add services and activity to the area. The group's vision calls for a phased development of roughly 1,000 homes as a long-term projection.

Progress toward deliveries allows the project to be evaluated through tangible facts, not only projections. Its contribution is also measured by its effect on the area: the arrival of residents sustains businesses and services, generates year-round economic activity, and reduces exclusive dependence on tourism flows.

The evolution of a residential area cannot be measured only by the number of real estate developments sold. To become established, it needs residents, businesses, mobility, gathering places, and everyday services. That is one of the changes beginning to take hold in Xcalacoco: the addition of finished housing and new commercial spaces is broadening the profile of its users, from second-home owners to families staying for longer periods, remote-working professionals, and buyers interested in medium, and long-term rentals. As homes begin to be delivered, buyers no longer evaluate only floor plans and digital renderings: they can verify construction quality, common areas, and how the project integrates with its surroundings.

"What we're seeing in Xcalacoco isn't a future promise, it's a process that can already be verified: the first home deliveries have already happened, and the plaza opening in October adds the next step in services to the area. For TM, building community has always been a matter of sustained execution, not expectation," said Alejandro Zarfino, CEO of TM Real Estate Group.

Growth in the area also requires planning: infrastructure must keep pace with the growing number of residents, and sargassum remains one of the main challenges in the Mexican Caribbean, requiring a coordinated strategy among authorities, the tourism sector, and developers that will need to be sustained over time. For that reason, it is more useful to understand Xcalacoco as a residential community in the making than as the next major real estate destination in the Riviera Maya.

Learn more about Distrito Xcalacoco Beach at

About TM Real Estate Group

TM Real Estate Group is a Spanish developer founded in 1969, with more than 57 years of experience and more than 25,000 homes delivered. It has maintained a presence in the Riviera Maya for nearly twenty years through its hotel operations and is the company behind Distrito Xcalacoco Beach in northern Playa del Carmen.

Christian Oliveira

TM Real Estate Group - México

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Xcalacoco: Northern Playa del Carmen Shifts from Tourist Corridor to New Residential Community News Provided By TM Grupo Inmobiliario - México October 07, 2026, 17:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry



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