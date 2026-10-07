Ponte Vedra Beach Addiction Physician And Recovery Keys Founder Releases New Book On Addictive Illness

The Homeostatic Reserve and Threshold Model by Jeremy Mirabile, MD

Dr. Jeremy Mirabile, founder of Recovery Keys, explains why addictive illness can overpower the will to stop in The Homeostatic Reserve and Threshold Model.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Jeremy Mirabile, MD, ABPM-ADM, FASAM, MRO, CEO and Medical Director of Recovery Keys, an inpatient and outpatient addiction treatment and rehab program in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, has written a new book on why addictive illness can overpower the will to stop. The book draws on more than two decades treating addiction and substance use disorders in Northeast Florida and the Jacksonville area.A person can understand that drugs or alcohol are destroying their life, sincerely want to stop, and still feel pulled toward the next use. That contradiction is the subject of a new book by Dr. Mirabile.Dr. Mirabile is board-certified in addiction medicine by the American Board of Preventive Medicine, a Fellow of the American Society of Addiction Medicine, and a Certified Medical Review Officer. He founded Recovery Keys in 2012. The program is Joint Commission-accredited and offers inpatient and outpatient care in Ponte Vedra Beach.He has spent more than two decades in inpatient and outpatient settings and family meetings with people who already know the damage. He does not treat that as a failure of character. He treats it as a change in the brain's capacity to regulate stress, reward, and choice.The Homeostatic Reserve and Threshold Model: A Neurobiological Framework for Understanding Addictive Illness and Effective Treatment is his clinical framework for that change. It explains how biological vulnerability, stress, trauma, learning, and impaired executive control can gradually narrow a person's freedom to choose, and how treatment matched to severity and stage of healing can help rebuild the brain's reserve. Readers learn why insight and willpower alone are so often not enough, how to think about assessment and stage-matched care, and how the conversation shifts from "Why can't I just stop?" to "How do we rebuild the brain's reserve?""One of the hardest conversations in my office is with a family asking why someone they love keeps going back to alcohol or drugs," said Dr. Mirabile. "I wrote this book so a patient, a parent and a physician can read the same page and come away with the same understanding of what recovery requires."The book is written for patients and families who need a guide to understand addiction as a disease and a framework for addressing recovery. Patients may use it to replace shame with understanding, and to make sense of why early recovery can feel so hard. Families may use it to see what a loved one is up against biologically, and why patience and the right support matter.It is also written for healthcare professionals who want a practical bridge between neuroscience and clinical decisions. Clinicians may use it for assessment, severity, stage of healing, treatment matching, and ASAM-based assessment.The Homeostatic Reserve and Threshold Model is published by Awakening, Inc. (ISBN 979-8-9972003-0-5) and is available now in print and digital formats from Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Learn more at recoverykeys/addiction-recovery-book.About Recovery KeysRecovery Keys is a Joint Commission-accredited inpatient and outpatient addiction treatment and rehab program in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, offering medical detox, residential treatment, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient care, and aftercare. Learn more at recoverykeys or call (904) 551-1394.

Lou Hughes

Recovery Keys

+1 904-664-1956

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ponte Vedra Beach Addiction Physician and Recovery Keys Founder Releases New Book on Addictive Illness News Provided By Moving Minds Marketing Agency October 07, 2026, 17:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.