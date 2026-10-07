Recruiting For Good Launches Ladies Travel Service To Gift Bffs 50Th Birthday Trips

Love to Celebrate Your Most Meaningful Friendship? Participate in Recruiting for Good to Gift BFF 50th Birthday Trip Made Just for You!

Love to Celebrate Your Most Meaningful Friendship? Participate in Recruiting for Good to Gift BFF 50th Birthday Trip Made Just for You!

Love to Celebrate Your Most Meaningful Friendship? Participate in Recruiting for Good to Gift BFF 50th Birthday Trip Experience World's Best Restaurants and Cultural Festivals On Same Trip Made Just for You!

Love to Celebrate Your Most Meaningful Friendship? Participate in Recruiting for Good to Gift BFF 50th Birthday Trip Experience Art Basel & Salon Du Chocolat On Same Trip Made Just for You!

Love to Celebrate Your Most Meaningful Friendship? Participate in Recruiting for Good to Gift BFF 50th Birthday Trip Made Just for You!

For 25 years, Recruiting for Good has made a difference-now helping women use their network to fund unforgettable luxury European festival trips for their BFFs

- Carlos Cymerman, Founder, Recruiting for GoodSANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SANTA MONICA, CA - Moving beyond traditional corporate rewards, boutique staffing agency Recruiting for Good has officially launched its exclusive Ladies Travel Service, a purpose-driven referral program designed to help professional women fully fund and gift unforgettable luxury milestone trips.Created to celebrate the ultimate bond of friendship, the innovative program allows professionals to leverage their everyday b2b connections to earn all-inclusive, 5-star European festival getaways for their best friends' upcoming 50th birthdays. By transforming a single successful corporate talent introduction into a high-end luxury travel reward, the company provides an elegant, cost-free avenue for accomplished women to honor their BFFs with a premium bucket-list celebration.According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good, "Love to celebrate your most meaningful friendship? Gift your BFF a 50th birthday trip. How? Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn the all-inclusive reward. Have you made a difference for the last 25 years? Live in the US and are on LinkedIn? Our personal luxury travel gifting service is reserved for ladies just like you!Perfect Trips Made to Gift BFF for a 50th BirthdayParty for 3 Days in 2027. Experience Sweet Paris Week...in Fall: Stay at the sweetest five-star luxury boutique residences while experiencing world-class cultural spectacles like Art Basel Paris or the iconic Salon du Chocolat.. Experience The Best Wine Festivals: Raise a glass with your inner circle at Europe's most legendary viticultural events across France, Italy, Spain, or Portugal.. Experience World's Best Restaurants + Culture Festivals On the Same Trip: Seamlessly blend elite culinary experiences, celebrity chef dining, and vibrant local cultural celebrations into one ultimate milestone weekend. ( ). Experience The Best Paris 5K Race with your BFF, party for 3 days at fitness festival, stay at five-star luxury boutique residences; complete 5k race and earn a donation for your favorite cause.How to Get Started and Earn Your BFF's 50th Birthday TripParticipating is simple, secure, and fits seamlessly into any busy professional's lifestyle:. Verify the Prerequisites: This exclusive service is reserved for purpose-driven ladies who live in the U.S., have a verified LinkedIn profile, and have a 25-year track record of making a difference in their community.. Plan One Year Ahead: Due to the curated nature of 5-star European accommodations and high-demand events, participants must join the referral program at least one year prior to their BFF's desired festival trip.. Introduce a Hiring Contact: To initiate the funding, introduce a corporate hiring manager, HR executive, or business owner who hires professional talent in the United States to..... Earn and Gift the Trip: Once Recruiting for Good helps the introduction successfully place a top tier candidate, Recruiting for Good fully funds the entire all-inclusive luxury European festival trip to gift your BFF for their milestone celebration.About Recruiting for GoodSince 1998, boutique staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering talented professionals to companies in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. The company generates proceeds that fund purpose-driven programs, travel rewards, and sweet community services.About Three Days to PartyThree Days to Party is a meaningful all-inclusive luxury travel gifting reward created by Recruiting for Good for value-driven professionals. Every year, Recruiting for Good is committed to helping 10 professionals who have made a difference in the community for 25 years fund and gift all-inclusive, unique festival trips to celebrate 25-year anniversaries, and 50th birthdays; experience the best cultural festivals in Europe and stay at five-star hotels.About Paris 5K FestivalParis 5K Festival is a meaningful all-inclusive luxury travel gifting reward created by Recruiting for Good for value-driven professionals. Participate in referral program to earn a three day party at Paris Best 5K festivals; complete race and 'earn a donation for your favorite cause.' Perfectly made for ladies to gift BFFs 50th Birthday Trips visit webpage to see top 4 unique cause themed Paris 5K races!About Love to Party for GoodHave you made a difference for 25 years and love to gift your BFF a 50th Birthday trip next year? Attend the next sponsored brunch in Brentwood ( ) RSVP with... (include your LinkedIn profile).Media Contact:Sara Marks...XXX

Carlos Cymerman

Recruiting for Good

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Recruiting for Good Launches Ladies Travel Service to Gift BFFs 50th Birthday Trips News Provided By Recruiting for Good October 07, 2026, 17:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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