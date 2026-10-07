'Anyone Who Wants To Do Politics In Bihar Will Have To Align With JD-U': Sanjay Kumar Jha

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 7 (IANS) Janata Dal-United (JD-U) National Working President Sanjay Jha on Wednesday asserted that his party will continue to play a central role in Bihar politics, saying anyone who wants to pursue politics in the state in the future will have to align with it.

Jha made the remarks while addressing a policy dialogue in Hajipur organised in connection with protests over the Farakka water treaty.

His comments came amid discussions over the JD-U's future leadership and its position within Bihar's political landscape.

Jha said the JD-U was deeply rooted among the people and added that questions once raised about the party's future after Nitish Kumar had been answered by its electoral performance.

He pointed to the party's performance in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections as evidence of its political strength.

He said the JD-U contested 16 Lok Sabha seats and won 12, while it contested 101 Assembly seats and secured victory in 85.

He attributed the electoral performance to the leadership of Nitish Kumar and said the results had demonstrated the JD-U's continued relevance in Bihar politics.

Jha also said Nitish Kumar's name and his contribution to Bihar would remain in public memory for generations.

During his address, Jha also referred to Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar, presenting him as a future leader of the JD-U.

He praised Nishant's simplicity and his ability to interact with ordinary people.

"Nishant is a leader of our party. In the times ahead, we will work under Nishant's leadership," Jha said.

He added that leaders who could easily mingle with ordinary people were rare in politics and suggested that Nishant Kumar's public persona could become an important part of the party's future.

Jha reiterated that the JD-U would retain its pivotal position in Bihar politics and dismissed suggestions that the party's relevance would diminish in the future.

"Anyone wishing to engage in politics in Bihar will have to do so by aligning with the JD-U," he said, adding that the party was "a step ahead" of its political rivals.

His remarks assume significance in the context of the JD-U's future leadership and its relationship with its alliance partners, particularly as discussions continue over the party's political direction in Bihar.