Gujarat: Narendra Modi Stadium Gets Bomb Threat Email Invokes 'Khalistan', Targets Diljit Show (Ld)

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Oct 7 (IANS) The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, received a bomb threat email on Wednesday while an India Under-19-Australia Under-19 match was being played at the venue, with the message also threatening a blast during singer Diljit Dosanjh's scheduled concert at the stadium on November 21.

The threat was part of a wider series of emails sent to several establishments in Ahmedabad, including schools and courts.

Police later confirmed that the threats were hoaxes, but security teams carried out checks at the affected locations as a precaution.

The email received by the Gujarat Cricket Association, which manages the stadium, referred specifically to November 21 and threatened a bomb blast at the venue on the date of Dosanjh's concert.

It also referred to a November 1 event at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, where Dosanjh is scheduled to perform.

The sender claimed an association with a pro-Khalistan outfit and warned people against attending the singer's concerts. The message also made references to the 1984 anti-Sikh violence and used provocative language while issuing the alleged threats.

The email received by the stadium was sent at around 10:52 a.m. on Wednesday, according to details shared with the police. At the time, the India Under-19 and Australia Under-19 teams were at the stadium for the second multi-day match.

The match ended at around 11:15 a.m., and the teams subsequently left the premises after being informed of the threat, according to reports. A Cyber Cell team reached the stadium to investigate the email and examine its source.

Gujarat Cricket Association secretary Anil Patel said the association informed local police immediately after receiving the message.

ACP (Cyber Crime) Hardik Makadia told IANS that 13 locations had received bomb threats on Wednesday.“Today, a total of 13 places have received bomb threats. Narendra Modi Stadium, among schools and other institutions, received the threat. Later, all turned out to be a hoax. Investigation is ongoing,” he said.

Police, bomb detection and disposal teams, dog squads and other security personnel conducted checks at the affected locations. "No suspicious object was found," officials said.

The latest incident comes after similar bomb threat emails were received by schools, courts and other establishments in Ahmedabad on earlier occasions.