Gehlot Repeats 'United Congress' Mantra, Says Will Win Panchayat Polls And Return To Power In Rajasthan

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 7 (IANS) Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot said the State Congress is united and claimed that nothing can prevent the party from forming the government in the state after the next Assembly elections.

Speaking to the media at the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters in Jaipur on Wednesday, Gehlot said the party's unity was now visible to everyone.

"I have one thing to say. You always ask whether there is a lack of unity in the Congress. Today you have seen it, everyone is one and united. A Congress government will be formed next time; nothing can stop it," he said.

He added that the question of factionalism within the state Congress would no longer arise because, according to him, the party had demonstrated its unity.

Commenting on the recently concluded urban local body elections, Gehlot alleged that the level of "hooliganism" witnessed during the polls was unprecedented in Rajasthan since Independence.

He claimed that winning Congress Councillors were taken away to camps and alleged that such practices could be repeated during the upcoming Panchayati Raj elections.

"If Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma is honest, he should impose a complete ban on 'barabandi' in the upcoming Panchayat elections. But he will not do so," Gehlot said.

The term 'barabandi' refers to keeping elected representatives together or in designated locations to prevent them from being approached or persuaded by rival groups.

Gehlot also challenged the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) attempt to portray the civic election results as a major political victory for Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.

He said the difference between the BJP and Congress in the overall vote share was only around 0.94 percentage points.

Gehlot added that the ruling BJP generally enjoys an advantage in civic elections and said the margin therefore should not be considered a major achievement.

He also claimed that Congress led the BJP by around 15,000 votes each in Jaipur and Jodhpur.

Had Mayors been elected directly by voters, he said, Congress candidates could have won the Mayoral posts in both cities.

Earlier, Gehlot addressed a meeting of district presidents, district in-charges and co-in-charges organised by the State Congress Committee to discuss preparations for the upcoming Panchayati Raj elections.

He described Rajasthan Congress as an example of unity for the entire country and said the same spirit must now extend from the state level to districts, blocks and villages.

"Everyone must work together. You need to carry the same spirit of unity seen in the State Congress to the districts. There is no infighting within the state unit; convey this message to the people in the districts," Gehlot said.

He cautioned party workers that the upcoming Panchayati Raj elections would present a significant challenge and alleged that the BJP could resort to tactics such as 'barabandi' to prevent elected representatives from being approached by rival groups.

Gehlot said Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi was engaged in a political struggle aimed not merely at protecting the Congress but also at safeguarding democracy in the country.

He said district presidents had been selected through the 'Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan' (Organisation Building Campaign) and that Rahul Gandhi had given his final approval after expressing confidence in the selection process.

Gehlot urged the newly appointed district presidents to recognise the importance of their responsibilities and work accordingly.

On the issue of ticket distribution, Gehlot said district presidents must ensure that candidates with the strongest chances of winning receive party nominations.

He said assessments from all sections of the organisation should be considered without favouring factional interests or personal affiliations.

Gehlot added that he would not recommend any particular candidate, saying that local leaders are best placed to assess who has the strongest prospects of winning in a particular area.

He urged Congress workers to prepare for the upcoming Panchayati Raj elections with complete unity.

"From this day forward, the prevailing sentiment must be that all leaders are united. Rajasthan is an example of unity for the entire country," he said.

He added that maintaining this unity would strengthen the organisation and help convert the collective strength of Congress workers into electoral success in the upcoming Panchayati Raj elections.