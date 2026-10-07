MIRAL Joins 2026 Abu Dhabi T10 As Official Experience Partner

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub (ADCSH) has announced a strategic partnership with Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, which will see Yas Island become the Official Experiences Partner of the Abu Dhabi T10 for its 2026 edition. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The partnership brings together the high-energy appeal of the Abu Dhabi T10 with Yas Island's world-class leisure and entertainment offering. As part of the agreement, all Abu Dhabi T10 franchises will use Yas Island as their base for the tournament, while experiences around the Abu Dhabi T10 will leverage the portfolio of attractions and venues across the island.

The partnership will also extend across several of the tournament's signature moments including the Trophy Launch, Opening Party and Closing Party, will all be hosted at Yas Island. Together, these touchpoints will connect the tournament with the wider destination experience and create memorable moments for players, franchises, partners, fans and visitors. The 2026 Abu Dhabi T10 Draft held at Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island saw 108 players drafted with six franchises – Arabian Aces, Emirates Eagles, Royal Desert Champions, UAE Bulls, United Tigers and Yas Lions – ready to bring the action when the tournament returns from 7–20 November.

“We are thrilled to welcome Yas Island as the Official Experiences Partner of the 2026 Abu Dhabi T10. The island is an unbelievable destination which will provide an exceptional setting for our teams, our players and for many of the tournament experiences. We are intent on putting player and destination experiences right at the very heart of our 2026 event delivery and this partnership provides us with the ultimate showcase for our participants and the watching world.”

“Our partnership with Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub reflects a mutual commitment to delivering world-class experiences for fans, teams and families alike, reinforcing Yas Island's position as a leading global destination for leisure and sport. As an integrated and holistic hub for leisure, entertainment and hospitality, Yas Island is the ideal setting for the key moments and flagship events taking place during this year's Abu Dhabi T10. We look forward to welcoming the global cricket community to Yas Island and sharing joyful, memorable moments throughout the tournament.”

Through the partnership, Yas Island will serve as the tournament's base for all Abu Dhabi T10 teams, with the wider event programme drawing on the island's portfolio of award-winning attractions, venues and experiences. The association reflects a shared ambition to strengthen Abu Dhabi's position as a destination where world-class sport, leisure and entertainment come together.

The Abu Dhabi T10 is staged at Zayed Cricket Stadium and brings together leading international cricketers in the game's 10-over format. The 2026 edition will run from 7-20 November.