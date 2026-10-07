PM Modi's Childhood Tea Stall A 'Living Pilgrimage': Shivraj Chouhan

A poignant and deeply inspiring scene unfolded at the historic Vadnagar Railway Station on Wednesday as Union Minister for Agriculture, Farmers' Welfare, and Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, visited the iconic tea stall where Prime Minister Narendra Modi sold tea during his childhood. Standing before the preserved stall on the platform, Union Minister Chouhan remained motionless for a few moments, visibly moved. With profound respect and reverence, he closely observed the stall and its carefully preserved relics, reflecting on the memories of an era when a young boy laid the foundation of his self-respect and resolve amid hardship and scarcity.

'A Living Pilgrimage of Struggle'

After inspecting the tea stall, Chouhan shared his thoughts with residents, party workers, and media persons gathered at the platform. "This small corner of Vadnagar Railway Station is not merely a tea shop; it is a living pilgrimage of struggle, simplicity, self-respect, and matchless endeavour. On this very platform, carrying a tea kettle in hand, a young boy learned life's toughest lessons. Standing here today, one realises that when devotion is sincere and resolve is unwavering, no circumstances can block your path," said Chouhan.

He further highlighted that the stall stands as a living testament to the boundless strength of Indian democracy-demonstrating how a child from an exceptionally humble background can rise through sheer hard work, national devotion, and public service to become the Prime Servant of the world's largest democracy.

Legacy of Hard Work and Inspiration

During the visit, local citizens and senior leaders reminisced with Chouhan about the early mornings when young Narendra assisted his father, Damodardas Modi, serving tea to passengers arriving on trains.

Reflecting on the legacy of the site, Chouhan emphasised its ongoing significance for the country's youth: It was on these railway tracks and platforms that the seeds of self-reliance and dedication to the nation were sown, said the Union Minister. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi leads the nation toward 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Viksit Bharat @2047', Vadnagar station delivers a powerful message to millions of young Indians-no work is small, and there is no substitute for hard work.

Joined by national and regional BJP office-bearers, local representatives, and administrative officials, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan described his visit to the historic station as an unforgettable and deeply inspiring experience of his public life.

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