Unity CEO Wants Google AI Gaming Platform To Reach Consoles, Says Goal Isn't 'AI Slop'



Unity Spark is slated to be a web-based AI game-creation platform designed to help users develop games without extensive coding experience.

In an interview with CNBC, CEO Matthew Bromberg said the platform could eventually expand to consoles and other platforms after launching on the web and mobile. He described Unity's long-term advantage as a“build once, distribute everywhere” platform.

Unity (U) CEO Matthew Bromberg wants the company's new AI game-creation platform with Alphabet's Google (GOOG, GOOGL) to eventually reach console gaming, adding that the technology should help people build real games rather than churn out low-quality content.

“This is about sort of bringing the power of professional tools to a new class of creators,” Bromberg said in an interview with CNBC. He stated the goal was helping users understand what it takes to build“a real piece of interactive entertainment,” rather than“AI slop.”

Unity and Google announced on Wednesday that they plan to launch Unity Spark later this year, a collaborative, web-based platform designed to let people create games with AI and develop them into more sophisticated experiences.

Unity stock edged 0.6% lower in midday trade amid broader market weakness, paring gains from earlier in the day. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the company remained in 'neutral' territory over the past day.

GOOGL stock also edged lower, down around 0.4% at the time of writing, with retail sentiment on Stocktwits trending in 'bullish' territory over the past day.

Unity CEO Sees AI Game Creation Expanding To Consoles

Asked whether users could eventually use the platform to build console games, Bromberg replied,“I hope so.”

“The power of the Unity platform has always been that it's a build once, distribute everywhere platform,” he said. According to him, Unity Spark is designed to lower the technical barriers to game development, allowing people to begin with simple ideas and gradually move toward more complex projects.

Bromberg said the platform will start on the web, move to mobile and ultimately expand to“all platforms.”

Bromberg Wants To Move Beyond AI-Generated 'Slop'

Bromberg said game development combines several disciplines, including level design, sound, user interfaces and backend technology, making it difficult for most people to create a complete experience.“Games are the sort of the only form of media that everybody consumes, but almost nobody is able to create,” he said.

Bromberg added that Unity wants to use AI to reduce that complexity without making the creation process synonymous with low-quality, quickly generated content.

“We use AI to reduce the complexity of making games,” he said, adding that the technology could open game creation to“millions or potentially 10s of millions of new folks.”

Google Partnership Could Turn Playground Users Into Game Developers

Google is bringing technical capabilities and distribution to the partnership. Its experimental Google Playground platform, available today to adults aged 18 and older, lets users generate and customize playable games through natural-language prompts without coding.

Bromberg described Playground as a broader consumer product, with Unity Spark serving as a“graduation path” for people who want to build something more complex.“The Google Playground product is a little more of a simple, broader consumer play,” he said.

The companies also plan to add community features, including Google Play Games profiles, leaderboards and multiplayer matchmaking. Google intends to highlight standout Playground creations, potentially helping direct users toward Unity Spark.

Bromberg called Google an“amazing technical partner” and pointed to its“massive distribution” as a way to bring more consumers to the platform.

Is Unity's New Partnership A Threat To Roblox?

Roblox (RBLX) shares fell as much as 8% in premarket trade, since its business lets players build and share their own games. By midday trade, RBLX stock had pared its losses, up 0.4% at the time of writing. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Roblox continued to trend in 'neutral' territory over the past day.

One retail trader took a bearish view, stating that the deal could pose a competitive threat to Roblox and pointing to the company's continued lack of profitability on an earnings-per-share basis.

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Others saw potential upside, with one retail trader stating that the partnership underscored the sector's commercial potential and could increase Roblox's appeal as an acquisition target by raising its perceived buyout premium.

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Roblox lets users create, share and play games, making it a relevant comparison for Unity Spark's effort to broaden access to game creation. Both platforms could appeal to people who want to build interactive experiences without the resources of a traditional game studio.

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