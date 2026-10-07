Crypto News: Remittix Opens Payfi To 1,000 Holders As Bitcoin Price Prediction Targets $150,000 And Cardano's Realfi Launch Sends ADA Higher

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Remittix moves its crypto-to-bank payment platform into a 1,000-user testing phase as Bitcoin and Cardano strengthen the market's focus on practical blockchain adoption

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remittix has opened its PayFi platform to 1,000 selected holders, bringing real users into its crypto-to-bank payment environment ahead of the scheduled RTX market launch on November 24, 2026.









The early-access milestone allows invited participants to test EUR and USD payment routes while Remittix prepares additional currencies, assets and networks for wider availability. It moves the project beyond a presale-only narrative and into a product-testing phase centered on an everyday problem: turning crypto into spendable fiat without forcing recipients to navigate exchanges, wallets or complicated off-ramps.

The rollout arrives as Bitcoin price prediction models explore $150,000 and Cardano's RealFi launch renews interest in blockchain products linked to real-world finance.

Remittix Opens Its PayFi Experience to Real Users

Remittix is designed to support crypto-to-fiat and fiat-to-crypto transfers through compatible banking routes. A user can fund a payment with supported digital assets while the intended recipient receives conventional currency, creating a potentially simpler route for remittances, freelancer payments, international invoices and portfolio withdrawals.

The first 1,000 users can test USD and EUR functionality, with USDT and USDC supported across Ethereum, Celo, Base and Polygon. More currencies and assets are planned before broader release, placing a working product at the center of the RTX utility case.

A Wider Crypto-Finance Ecosystem Is Already Taking Shape

The Remittix ecosystem is being built to connect payments, wallet services, trading and earning through one experience. The Remittix iOS wallet has recorded more than 10,000 downloads, while an Android version is awaiting approval.

Its trading platform, Remittix Markets, is already live, offers hundreds of perpetual markets and has processed more than $50 million in volume. Remittix Earn is also approaching release, with advertised yields of up to 22% APY on eligible holdings.

Bringing these products together could let users store, trade, earn and settle crypto into bank accounts without moving funds between unrelated platforms. That one-stop structure gives Remittix several sources of potential activity.

Bitcoin and Cardano Add Weight to the Adoption Narrative

Bitcoin recently traded near $84,000 after gaining more than 30% over the preceding three months. A $150,000 Bitcoin price prediction implies roughly 79% upside from that region and reflects an aggressive bull case built around institutional allocation, ETF demand and continued recognition of Bitcoin as a scarce global asset.

Cardano has added a different catalyst RealFi's mainnet is now live, introducing the Cardano-based USDrf and sUSDrf model backed by real-world assets. The launch helped push ADA above $0.27 during the initial market reaction and illustrates how blockchain networks can connect decentralized infrastructure with familiar financial products.

Remittix approaches the same adoption theme from the application layer. Instead of competing to be another base blockchain, it is building the interface through which digital assets can become usable money for individuals and businesses.

RTX Countdown Moves Into a More Urgent Phase

Remittix has raised more than $32 million from over 40,000 participants toward its $36 million hard cap. RTX is currently available at $0.23, while $0.46 is the announced final presale price before the scheduled November 24 debut.

With the launch date fixed and users now testing PayFi, the remaining presale period is the final window before public-market price discovery. Payments, trading, wallet adoption and earning functionality give RTX a broader platform than a single-purpose token.

About Remittix

Remittix is developing a connected PayFi ecosystem for crypto-to-bank and bank-to-crypto transactions. Its products include international payment settlement, a mobile wallet, Remittix Markets and the forthcoming Remittix Earn service.

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