BETR SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Better Home & Finance Holding Investors Of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Deadline On November 20, 2026

If you purchased or acquired securities in Better Home & Finance Holding between March 13, 2026 and May 7, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).









NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Better Home & Finance Holding Company (“Better Home & Finance Holding” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: BETR) and reminds investors of the November 20, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See .

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) that the Company's conversion funnel was already slowing due to macro factors; (2) that, as a result, the Company's $1 billion monthly funded volume target was likely to be deferred; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On May 7, 2026, Better Home released its first quarter 2026 financial results, including "guidance of Loan Volume of $1.575 to $1.725 billion" for the second quarter of 2026, falling short of the previously issued guidance of $1.0 billion in Monthly Loan Volume by the end of May 2026, and CEO Vishal Garg stated that "conversion rates are down from where they were in Q1" and that the $1 billion monthly funded volume target "looks like it's going to be deferred." On this news, Better Home's stock price fell $12.17, or 28.5%, to close at $30.52 per share on May 7, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Better Home & Finance Holding's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Better Home & Finance Holding class action, go to /BETR call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) for Investors Regarding the Better Home & Finance Holding Securities Class Action Lawsuit:

What is the Better Home & Finance Holding securities fraud lawsuit about?

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP has filed a securities class action lawsuit against Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ: BETR) on behalf of investors who purchased the company's securities between March 13, 2026 and May 7, 2026. The lawsuit alleges that during this period, defendants made materially misleading positive statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges that the company's conversion funnel was already slowing due to macroeconomic factors, and that, as a result, the company's previously issued target of $1.0 billion in monthly funded loan volume was likely to be deferred. These alleged misrepresentations and omissions are said to have artificially inflated the price of Better Home & Finance Holding securities during the class period.

Who may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit?

Investors who purchased securities of Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ: BETR) on the NASDAQ exchange between March 13, 2026 and May 7, 2026, inclusive, may be eligible to participate in this lawsuit. The action seeks to recover damages on behalf of all such investors who allegedly suffered losses as a result of the conduct described in the complaint. Importantly, participation in the lawsuit is not limited to those who seek appointment as lead plaintiff; any eligible investor may share in any recovery that may be obtained, regardless of whether they apply for the lead plaintiff role.

What is a lead plaintiff, and how can I seek appointment?

A lead plaintiff is a court-appointed representative who serves on behalf of all class members and plays an active role in directing and overseeing the litigation, including working with counsel on case strategy and settlement decisions. Any investor who purchased Better Home & Finance Holding securities during the class period may move the court for appointment as lead plaintiff, but must do so no later than November 20, 2026. Courts typically appoint the movant with the largest financial interest in the litigation who also satisfies certain adequacy requirements under federal securities law. It is important to note that investors are not required to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in order to participate in the class and potentially share in any recovery that may result from the lawsuit.

Why should investors contact Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP?

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP has represented investors in securities litigation for decades and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders. Investors who purchased Better Home & Finance Holding securities during the Class Period may contact the firm to discuss their legal rights, potential claims, and the lead plaintiff process at no cost or obligation.

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