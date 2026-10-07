KPMG In Ireland Publishes Expert Analysis Of Budget 2027

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KPMG in Ireland has published its comprehensive Budget 2027 analysis, examining the implications of the measures announced for individuals, businesses and the wider Irish economy.







KPMG in Ireland - Budget 2027

The analysis brings together perspectives from KPMG specialists across a broad range of areas, including income tax, employment tax, financial services, R&D incentives, international business, domestic business, energy, indirect tax, investment, and property and construction.

KPMG's expert commentary considers both the immediate impact of the measures announced and the wider implications for taxpayers, employers, investment and Ireland's competitiveness.

For readers looking for a concise overview, KPMG has also published its Budget 2027 headlines, summarising the principal tax and economic measures announced.

More detailed reference information is available through KPMG's guide to Budget 2027 tax rates and credits, covering the latest tax bands, credits, rates and other key thresholds.

Alongside its summary resources, KPMG in Ireland has published in-depth analysis across key areas affected by Budget 2027, including:



Income tax

Employment tax

Financial services

International business

Domestic business

R&D incentives

Energy

Indirect tax

Property and construction Investment Account

For individuals seeking to understand the potential impact of the Budget on their personal finances, KPMG's income tax calculator has also been updated to reflect Budget 2027, allowing users to estimate how the changes may affect their tax position and take-home pay.

KPMG in Ireland has also produced a Budget 2027 in 60 seconds video, providing a concise overview of the key announcements.

Together, KPMG in Ireland's Budget 2027 resources provide businesses and individuals with access to both high-level summaries and detailed specialist analysis across the areas most affected by the Budget.

About KPMG in Ireland

KPMG Ireland is a leading provider of professional services, offering a range of audit, tax, consulting and deal advisory services to a broad range of domestic and international clients across all sectors of business and the economy. We help our clients explore potential obstacles to change and collaborate on critical decisions that can deliver real value to their businesses.

Press Inquiries

David Deighan, Head of Communications

david.deighan [at] kpmg.ie



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St. Stephen's Green

Dublin 2, D02 DE03

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: