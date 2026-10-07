Building What Comes Next: Cory Kennedy's Vision For Talentbridge One

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) President Cory Kennedy leads TalentBridge One's next phase of growth with a technology- first strategy to simplify complex talent processes through recruitment automation, connect global workforce capabilities, and put AI to work where it creates real value.

Charlotte, NC, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TalentBridge One, the SaaS technology company that develops and powers WorkVue, the Global Talent Management Platform (GTMP), today outlined its next phase of growth under President Cory Kennedy. Kennedy, who also serves as Chief Operating Officer of TalentBridge, is leading a strategy focused on simplifying complex talent processes, connecting global workforce capabilities, and applying AI where it creates real value.







That strategy centers on WorkVue, which connects the full talent lifecycle from sourcing to payment, and on Caroline 2.0, AI Recruiter, which powers the recruitment automation and recruiting intelligence within the platform. Kennedy's goal is to make complex workforce processes simpler while keeping human judgment at the center of important decisions.

Building From Real Workforce Experience

TalentBridge One was built from decades of experience working directly with employers, recruiters, and workforce leaders.

That foundation gives the company a different starting point for workforce technology. Instead of building products around technology for its own sake, TalentBridge One is focused on the problems that appear in real workforce operations.

“Workforce technology is becoming an increasingly important part of how organizations compete for talent,” said Thomas C. Ioele, CEO of TalentBridge.“TalentBridge One allows us to bring our industry experience directly into that technology.”

For Kennedy, that means looking at where technology can remove friction, simplify processes, and give organizations better ways to manage talent at scale.

One Technology Ecosystem







That vision comes together through WorkVue, the Global Talent Management Platform (GTMP) developed and powered by TalentBridge One.

WorkVue connects the global talent lifecycle:

Source → Verify → Evaluate → Hire → Manage → Pay

Rather than treating each workforce solution as a separate product, WorkVue brings capabilities, technologies, and networks into one ecosystem.

That includes Caroline 2.0, AI Recruiter, along with AI Assess, Expert Check, Global Talent capabilities, Open Job Network, and Open Recruiter Network.

The structure is simple:

TalentBridge One builds the technology. WorkVue manages the talent lifecycle. Caroline 2.0 powers intelligence.

Putting AI to Work

Kennedy sees recruitment automation as more than a way to reduce manual tasks. The larger opportunity is using AI to simplify processes that have traditionally required fragmented systems, repetitive work, and significant administrative effort.

Caroline 2.0 provides the AI recruiting and intelligence layer within WorkVue, supporting AI recruiting, sourcing, screening, interviewing, automation, and recruiting intelligence.

That approach reflects a broader opportunity for AI recruiting technology. AI can handle repetitive and data-heavy work while giving recruiting and workforce professionals more time to focus on decisions, relationships, and people.

The same principle applies across recruitment technology. The technology should work within the way organizations already operate, not force teams to build their processes around another disconnected system.

Beyond the Hire

Kennedy's vision extends beyond recruiting.

Modern organizations need talent acquisition technology that connects the path from finding talent to managing and deploying that talent. They also need workforce technology that can support increasingly global and distributed workforces.

WorkVue is designed around that broader view.

By connecting sourcing, verification, evaluation, hiring, management, and payment, the platform creates a foundation for organizations to manage talent through one connected environment.

That is where TalentBridge One sees the next opportunity for recruitment automation and AI recruiting technology: not simply automating individual steps but improving how those steps work together.

What Comes Next?

Kennedy's roadmap starts with WorkVue: tightening the connections between its capabilities, expanding what Caroline 2.0 can automate, and bringing more employers, HR and procurement teams, and staffing suppliers onto the platform.

The same workforce technology already reaches beyond the enterprise. TangoBridge and TroopBridge extend it into government services, supporting federal agencies, defense contractors, and disabled veterans moving into civilian careers.

"The test for recruitment automation is simple," Kennedy said. "Does the recruiter get time back, and does the employer end up with a better hire? If the answer is yes to both, we built the right thing."

About TalentBridge One

TalentBridge One is a workforce technology company focused on technology, innovation, AI, product development, and solutions that are changing how companies find, engage, manage, and deploy talent globally. TalentBridge One develops and powers WorkVue, the Global Talent Management Platform, and Caroline 2.0, the AI Recruiter and intelligence layer.

About TalentBridge

Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, TalentBridge provides workforce solutions, talent acquisition, staffing, direct hire, staff augmentation, and SOW project resources to organizations across the United States.

Press Inquiries

Jaspreet Singh

jasingh [at] talentbridge.com

(704) 945-3264



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