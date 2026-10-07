Seemapuri Building Collapse: Three Dead, Including Pregnant Woman And Child, Eight Injured In Delhi

MENAFN - Live Mint) A four-storey residential building came crashing down in northeast Delhi 's Seemapuri area on Wednesday afternoon, killing three. The body of a child, aged a year and a half with its head severed, has been recovered from the debris. A pregnant woman was also killed while at least eight people have been injured, officials said.

Eight injured after building collapsed in Seemapuri

According to PTI, eight injured people have been rescued and sent to hospitals.

The incident came a month after Delhi's Satya Niketan collapsed on September 6. It left seven people dead and 12 injured.

(this is a developing story)