SKANSKA's NORTON ROSE FULBRIGHT TOWER IN HOUSTON SHOWCASES THE OFFICE's EVOLVING ROLE AS A BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT TOOL

View from Discovery Green Park

Zaranda (courtesy of Gin Design Group)

The Summit (credit - Skanska USA)

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HOUSTON – October 7, 2026 – For years, the conversation surrounding office space centered largely on employees: attracting talent, encouraging collaboration and, more recently, giving people a reason to return to the workplace. But another audience is increasingly influencing how companies think about their physical offices - the clients, prospects and business partners who walk through their doors.In an increasingly competitive business environment, the office is becoming an extension of a company's brand and business development strategy. From the building entrance and lobby experience to meeting spaces, hospitality offerings, food and beverage and the surrounding neighborhood, where a company chooses to locate can shape a visitor's perception before a meeting even begins.In downtown Houston, Skanska's Norton Rose Fulbright Tower represents a new generation of office development designed around that broader role. The 28-story, LEED Platinum office tower combines premium Class A office space with hospitality-driven amenities, destination food and beverage and a prominent location adjacent to Discovery Green, the George R. Brown Convention Center, Toyota Center and leading downtown hotels, restaurants and entertainment destinations.For companies entertaining clients, recruiting executives or bringing together teams from across the country, those attributes increasingly matter.“Companies are looking at office space differently today,” said Brandon Hendricks, Senior Development Manager at Skanska.“It is still a place where people come to work, but it is also where you meet a prospective client, introduce someone to your company culture or host an important conversation. The experience surrounding those interactions becomes part of how a company presents itself.”That experience begins well before a visitor reaches a tenant's office. Located at the doorstep of Discovery Green, downtown Houston's 12-acre park, Norton Rose Fulbright Tower makes an immediate impression through its architectural placemaking, prominent presence and premium common areas. Its ground floor extends that experience with two distinctive food and beverage concepts: Tenfold Coffee Company and Zaranda.Tenfold provides a convenient setting for coffee meetings and informal conversations, while Zaranda brings a destination restaurant directly to the property for client lunches, dinners and entertaining. Led by James Beard Award-winning chef Hugo Ortega, Zaranda has quickly gained attention well beyond Houston. Robb Report named it one of the 10 Best New Restaurants in America for 2026 - the only Texas restaurant to make the list - while the Los Angeles Times featured Zaranda as a must-visit dining destination in its guide to experiencing Houston's culinary scene.The recognition demonstrates how a notable food and beverage concept can contribute to the identity of a modern office development. For companies hosting out-of-town executives and clients, that experience extends beyond the building, with the ability to move easily between the office, coffee or dinner, nearby hotels and downtown entertainment creating a more seamless business and hospitality experience.Within the tower, The Summit, a striking rooftop amenity, provides indoor and outdoor environments that can serve as an extension of tenants' own offices. Shared spaces for presentations, receptions, client events and other business functions give companies greater flexibility without requiring them to dedicate leased space to rooms used only periodically.Together, these offerings illustrate a broader evolution in premium office space: amenities are no longer simply employee perks. They can also become part of the infrastructure companies use to build relationships. A morning meeting can take place at Tenfold, a conversation can continue over lunch at Zaranda, and a company can bring clients and colleagues together at The Summit.The result is a workplace that can perform multiple roles - headquarters, meeting place, event venue, recruiting tool and client-facing expression of the organization occupying it.While technology has made it possible to conduct business from virtually anywhere, important relationships are still frequently built in person. For professional services firms, financial companies, energy businesses and other organizations built around trust and personal relationships, the environment surrounding those interactions can carry particular weight.A company's office can communicate stability, investment, ambition and attention to detail in ways that are difficult to replicate through a video call. That makes the choice of office building increasingly relevant not only to real estate and human resources teams, but also to company leadership, marketing and business development.“First impressions still count,” said Hendricks.“If you are asking a client to invest in your company, retain your services or build a long-term relationship with your team, the environment in which you welcome them says something about who you are. Real estate can be an important part of that story.”As Houston companies evaluate their next generation of office space, the calculation is expanding beyond square footage, parking ratios and commute times. The question is no longer simply,“Where do our employees want to work?” It is also,“Where do we want our clients to meet us?”For companies competing for both talent and business, the office itself can become part of the pitch.

Stuart Rosenberg

Public Content

+1 832-506-2109

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SKANSKA'S NORTON ROSE FULBRIGHT TOWER IN HOUSTON SHOWCASES THE OFFICE'S EVOLVING ROLE AS A BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT TOOL News Provided By Public Content October 07, 2026, 17:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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