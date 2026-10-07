Global Storage Area Network (SAN) Adaptors And Connectors Market To Expand At 10.8% CAGR During The Forecast Period

Storage Area Network (SAN) Adaptors And Connectors Market Share

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The Business Research Company's Storage Area Network (SAN) Adaptors And Connectors Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The storage area network (SAN) adaptors and connectors market has seen significant expansion recently, driven by the increasing reliance on data storage solutions in enterprises worldwide. As data storage demands continue to evolve with technological advancements, this market is positioned for notable growth in the coming years. Let's explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional trends, and industry outlook.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for SAN Adaptors and Connectors

The SAN adaptors and connectors market has been growing rapidly and is projected to increase from $5.11 billion in 2025 to $5.65 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. This historical growth has been fueled by rising demand for enterprise data storage, the proliferation of virtualization technologies within data centers, the growing adoption of fibre channel networks, expansion of cloud infrastructure, and the need for faster data transmission in enterprise environments. Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $8.51 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.8%. Key factors driving future growth include surging data volumes from AI and analytics workloads, increased adoption of NVMe over Fabrics architectures, growth of hyperscale and edge data centers, demand for low-latency storage connectivity, and modernization efforts of legacy SAN systems. Emerging trends during this forecast period involve the uptake of NVMe over Fabrics for high-speed connectivity, upgrades to fibre channel technology beyond 64 Gbps, the rise of converged network adapters (CNAs), expansion of SAN infrastructure at edge data centers, and optimization of software-defined storage networking.

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Understanding the Role of SAN Adaptors and Connectors

SAN adaptors and connectors serve as critical hardware components within a storage area network, linking servers to storage devices. They provide both physical and logical interfaces necessary for seamless communication among network elements. These components are essential for ensuring fast, efficient, and dependable data transfer across storage networks, supporting the performance and reliability needs of enterprise data environments.

Cloud Computing Adoption as a Growth Catalyst in the SAN Adaptors and Connectors Market

One of the primary factors propelling the SAN adaptors and connectors market is the growing adoption of cloud computing. Cloud services deliver computing resources such as servers, storage, databases, networking, software, and analytics over the internet, offering cost-effective alternatives to traditional IT infrastructure investments. SAN adaptors and connectors facilitate cloud computing by enabling high-speed, reliable data exchanges between servers and centralized storage systems, which enhances data management, scalability, and reduces latency. For example, Eurostat reported that in January 2026, 52.74% of enterprises within the European Union utilized paid cloud computing services in 2025, marking an increase of 7.42 percentage points compared to 2023. This growing reliance on cloud technologies continues to drive demand for SAN adaptors and connectors.

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Expanding Need for High-Speed Data Transfer Boosts Market Demand

The growing requirement for rapid data transfer is another major factor supporting the growth of the SAN adaptors and connectors market. High-speed data transfer enables swift movement of data across networks and storage systems with minimal delay and high efficiency. This demand is largely influenced by the rise in data-intensive applications, including cloud computing and real-time analytics. SAN adaptors and connectors fulfill this need by providing dedicated, high-bandwidth connections between servers and storage, minimizing latency and ensuring reliable, fast data movement. For instance, a report from Uswitch Limited in August 2024 highlighted that the median internet speed in the UK reached 73.21 Mbps in 2024, an increase of over 12% compared to September 2022. Such improvements in connectivity speed underscore the importance of efficient network components like SAN adaptors and connectors.

Regional Outlook Highlighting Growth Opportunities

In terms of regional market share, North America was the largest market for SAN adaptors and connectors in 2025. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth over the forecast period. The global market report covers several regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive perspective on regional dynamics and expansion opportunities.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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Global Storage Area Network (SAN) Adaptors And Connectors Market To Expand At 10.8% CAGR During The Forecast Period News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 07, 2026, 17:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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