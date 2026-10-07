Work-From-Home Careers For Moms: IPSP Highlights Pediatric Sleep Consulting

Graduate stories show how mothers and career changers have used professional training to build businesses supporting families.

BERLIN, CT, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For mothers exploring work-from-home careers, finding an opportunity that provides both meaningful work and flexibility can be challenging. A remote job may eliminate the commute but still require fixed hours and full-time availability. The Institute of Pediatric Sleep and Parenting (IPSP) is highlighting pediatric sleep consulting as a career path for mothers interested in earning an income through an independent business.Pediatric sleep consultants help parents understand their children's sleep challenges, develop personalized sleep plans and provide guidance as families make changes. Services can be delivered through video calls, phone, email and messaging, allowing consultants to work with families virtually.Through its online certification, business education and mentorship, IPSP prepares students to provide this support while learning how to establish and grow their own consulting practices.More Than Working From HomeFor mothers considering a career change, where they work is only part of the equation. Having a say in when they work and how many clients they accept can be just as important.Independent sleep consultants can set their appointment hours, define their availability for follow-up support and choose the services they offer. Some begin with a small number of clients alongside an existing job or family responsibilities, then expand as their circumstances change.Building a business requires dedicated time for training, client care and marketing. The opportunity lies in being able to structure those commitments around a consultant's availability and goals.IPSP founder Violet Giannone, RN, understands that transition firsthand. She began sleep consulting while working as a nurse and raising two children under two. Starting with email consultations, she developed her business alongside her nursing career before eventually leaving nursing to focus on sleep consulting.From Banking and Teaching to Supporting FamiliesFor Taylor, a former banker and mother, the goal was to continue earning an income while having more time with her children. After completing her sleep consultant certification through IPSP, she built her business and left her nine-to-five job within a few months. In her graduate interview, Taylor shares how the transition helped her create the working life she wanted-supporting families while being more present for her own.Katie, a former elementary school teacher, brought her experience supporting children and communicating with parents into her new career. By the time of her IPSP graduate interview, she had helped approximately 50 families, earned 42 five-star Google reviews and secured two major brand collaborations. She credits the training and ongoing mentorship with helping her build confidence as both a consultant and a business owner.Their experiences illustrate how people from different professional backgrounds have applied their training to build sleep consulting businesses. Individual timelines and business results vary.Readers can watch their interviews hereUnderstanding the Income OpportunitySleep consultants can develop services ranging from individual consultations and written sleep plans to packages that include ongoing phone, email or messaging support. Their revenue depends on their pricing, services and number of clients.As an illustration, a consultant charging $400 per client would generate $4,000 in gross revenue from 10 clients. This is a pricing example, not a projection of typical earnings; business expenses and taxes reduce take-home income, and attracting clients requires time and effort.For someone exploring a part-time business, understanding both the service model and the work involved can help them assess whether the career fits their financial goals and available hours.Training Beyond Personal Parenting ExperienceHaving navigated a child's sleep challenges may spark an interest in the profession, but supporting other families requires more than sharing what worked at home.IPSP's Sleep Consultant Certification covers pediatric sleep science, sleep strategies, personalized planning, consultation skills and professional scope of practice. Students learn to consider each family's circumstances and recognize when concerns require referral to a healthcare professional.The program also addresses a question many new consultants have before they begin:“How will I find clients?”Business education includes developing services, marketing, conducting consultations and client acquisition strategies. Six months of one-to-one mentorship provide support as students and new consultants apply their training.The online, self-paced format allows students to complete coursework around existing commitments, with lifetime access to course materials. A healthcare background is not required to begin, and IPSP has trained students from nursing, education, childcare, corporate roles and stay-at-home parenting backgrounds.A First Step for Moms Exploring a New CareerMothers researching work-from-home careers may not yet know whether sleep consulting is right for them. IPSP's free Sleep Consultant Starter Kit offers an introduction to the profession and the path to getting started.To learn more about becoming a certified sleep consultant, readers can get IPSP's free Sleep Consultant Starter Kit here.About the Institute of Pediatric Sleep and ParentingFounded in 2014 by Violet Giannone, RN, the Institute of Pediatric Sleep and Parenting (IPSP) provides online professional education in pediatric sleep and related family-support specialties. With nearly 2,000 students trained across more than 50 countries, IPSP combines self-paced education, practical business training and mentorship to prepare students to provide personalized support to families and build independent consulting businesses. Its programs serve aspiring consultants and professionals from healthcare, education, childcare and other backgrounds.

Violet Giannone

IPSP

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Work-From-Home Careers for Moms: IPSP Highlights Pediatric Sleep Consulting News Provided By IPSP October 07, 2026, 17:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Science



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