American Freight Expands Special Purchase Program, Bringing Deal Hunters More Name-Brand Furniture And Mattress Finds

American Freight Special Purchases give shoppers opportunities to find name-brand and higher-end furniture at significant savings, with limited quantities that vary by store.

American Freight team members assist customers shopping for furniture and mattresses inside one of the retailer's warehouse-style stores.

American Freight makes it easy to bring Special Purchase finds home with free local pickup and delivery available up to 75 miles from participating stores.

Growing program brings limited-quantity finds, premium features and savings of up to 50–70% on select merchandise.

- Michael Jordison

DUBLIN, OH, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Shoppers who love the thrill of finding a great deal have a new reason to check American Freight more often.

Following strong customer response to recent Special Purchases, American Freight is expanding the program across its stores and plans to continue seeking opportunities to acquire furniture and mattresses through large-volume buys, closeouts, excess inventory, other retailers' liquidations, and other special purchasing opportunities. The result for customers: more unexpected finds, including name-brand and higher-end merchandise, with opportunities to save up to 50–70% on select products.

Customers who find something they love are encouraged to act quickly. Special Purchase merchandise is available in limited quantities, and because each buy is unique, the same products may not be available again once they're sold. New merchandise will continue flowing into participating stores, but exactly what arrives and how long it lasts will vary with every purchase. American Freight has already brought Special Purchase merchandise to stores across the country, including name-brand mattresses, upholstered beds, living room furniture, dining room furniture, bedroom furniture, box springs and other home furnishings. Some purchases have included higher-end furniture featuring power reclining, genuine leather, premium fabrics and other upgraded features and craftsmanship - at prices that make those products accessible to more shoppers.

“Our customers have responded incredibly well to these Special Purchases,” said Lindsay Loprest, Division Vice President, Merchandising & Procurement.“These buys give us opportunities to bring in name-brand and higher-end products with features customers may not expect to find at these prices. When we can buy quality furniture or mattresses at an exceptional value, we want to jump on it. The better we can buy, the more value we can pass along to our customers.”

A DIFFERENT DEAL EVERY TIME YOU VISIT

One location may receive a shipment of premium mattresses. Another may have limited quantities of sofas, bedroom furniture, dining sets or higher-end pieces featuring power reclining, genuine leather or other premium features. The next Special Purchase could bring something completely different.

That's part of the appeal. For deal hunters, Special Purchases create an opportunity to find products, brands and features they may not normally expect to see at American Freight - at prices that may be difficult to find elsewhere.

BIG BUYS CREATE BIG OPPORTUNITIES TO SAVE

The growing Special Purchase program is a natural extension of American Freight's warehouse-style approach to furniture retail. When an opportunity becomes available to purchase a significant quantity of furniture or mattresses at the right price, American Freight can make the buy, distribute the merchandise to participating stores and pass the value along to customers. That approach has already resulted in Special Purchase inventory reaching American Freight stores across multiple markets, with additional buying opportunities planned.

“There's something fun about walking into a store and finding a deal you weren't expecting,” said Michael Jordison, Territory Vice President.“We want our stores to be a place where customers know it's worth stopping in regularly because there could always be something new.”

WHAT IS A SPECIAL PURCHASE?

Think of a Special Purchase as an unexpected buying opportunity. When American Freight finds a large quantity of quality furniture or mattresses available at the right price - whether through excess inventory, closeouts, canceled orders, another retailer's liquidation or another unique opportunity - the company can make the buy and pass the value along to customers. That can mean name-brand products, higher-end furniture, premium features and merchandise that isn't normally part of American Freight's everyday assortment. Every opportunity is different, so the products, quantities and participating stores can be different too. Some Special Purchase merchandise may only be available for a limited time.

BIG BRANDS. PREMIUM FEATURES. SPECIAL PRICES.

Special Purchase merchandise is available in limited quantities and will vary by store. Not every product or purchase will be available at every American Freight location. Customers are encouraged to visit their local American Freight regularly and follow their local store on social media to see new Special Purchase arrivals. When it's gone, it's gone - but something else may be coming next.

ABOUT AMERICAN FREIGHT

Founded in 1994, American Freight is a retail chain committed to providing furniture and mattresses at affordable prices. American Freight offers a wide selection of items for living rooms, bedrooms, dining rooms and other spaces throughout the home.

Known for its warehouse-style stores, American Freight gives customers access to in-stock merchandise, convenient payment options, layaway, free local pickup, and local delivery options. For more information or to find your nearest store, visit AmericanFreight.

Bryan Nester

American Freight

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American Freight Expands Special Purchase Program, Bringing Deal Hunters More Name-Brand Furniture and Mattress Finds News Provided By American Freight October 07, 2026, 17:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Retail



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