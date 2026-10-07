Endosoft Unveils Argus Careflowtm At ACG Annual Scientific Meeting, For AI-Driven Patient Engagement & Outreach Calls

Argus CareFlow AI-driven patient engagement tool for automating patient outreach calls

New AI-powered platform streamlines patient engagement calls for outreach, intake, scheduling and clinical escalation for GI practices

- Zohair Jaffri, V.P. of Product Development at EndoSoft LLC

SCHENECTADY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SCHENECTADY, N.Y. - October 7, 2026 - EndoSoft®, LLC today announced Argus CareFlowTM, an AI-powered patient engagement platform created to streamline patient outreach, pre-procedure intake and communication while reducing time spent by clinical teams on routine administrative tasks.

The new platform will be showcased at the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) Annual Scientific Meeting on October 9–14, 2026 at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

Patients can use Argus CareFlow through a conversational AI agent or a secure electronic questionnaire to provide medical history, medication and allergy information, procedure readiness information and scheduling preferences. Argus CareFlow also supports appointment reminders, recalls and patient education.

For gastroenterology practices and endoscopy centers, the platform can support Open Access Endoscopy workflows, allowing patients to progress through intake and scheduling more efficiently while Argus identifies responses that need review by clinical staff.

Combining automation with clinical oversight, responses that meet configured criteria can be flagged and routed to nurses, physicians or other designated staff. Authorized users can use the administrative dashboard to customize questionnaires, send secure patient invitations and reminders, monitor completion and review escalated cases.

Argus CareFlow is also designed to integrate with major hospital information systems and electronic health record platforms so information collected during patient engagement can become part of the patient's clinical workflow and health record.

“Argus CareFlow gives healthcare organizations a practical way to use AI to automate repetitive patient outreach and intake while maintaining clinical oversight,” said Zohair Jaffri, Vice President of Product Development at EndoSoft.“It helps staff spend less time gathering routine information and more time focusing on patients who require their attention.”

Attendees can experience Argus CareFlowTM and other solutions within the Argus AI EcosystemTM and other EndoSoft Endoscopy products at EndoSoft Booth 1515 during ACG Annual Meeting 2026.

To schedule a demonstration or learn more about Argus CareFlowTM, contact an EndoSoft representative or visit EndoSoft.

About EndoSoft®

With more than 100,000 clinical users worldwide and over 30 years of healthcare information technology experience, EndoSoft® provides clinical software and artificial intelligence solutions designed to improve documentation, workflow efficiency and patient care.

EndoSoft offers patented AI applications through its Argus AI EcosystemTM and healthcare information technology solutions supporting Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, OB/GYN, ENT, Pathology, Orthopedics, Cardiology, Pain Management, Pulmonology, Oncology, Ophthalmology, Dermatology and Urology.

Additional EndoSoft applications support Nursing, Anesthesia, Infusion, Scheduling, Ambient Listening and Inventory Management.

About the Argus AI EcosystemTM

The Argus AI EcosystemTM brings artificial intelligence and workflow automation into healthcare environments to help reduce repetitive administrative and clinical tasks. Argus capabilities include AI-assisted procedure documentation, patient chart review, patient engagement, conversational AI and workflow automation designed to support healthcare professionals while maintaining appropriate human oversight.

Michael Papa

EndoSoft, LLC.

+1 518-831-8051

Argus CareFlowTM - AI-Driven Patient Outreach Calls - Part of the Argus AI EcosystemTM by EndoSoft®

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EndoSoft Unveils Argus CareFlowTM at ACG Annual Scientific Meeting, for AI-Driven Patient Engagement & Outreach Calls News Provided By EndoSoft, LLC. October 07, 2026, 17:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology



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