Image Analysis Group's Chief Product Officer Jon Himoff Named In CIO 100 UK 2026

Jon Himoff, Chief Product Officer at Image Analysis Group, named in the CIO 100 UK 2026

Image Analysis Group (IAG)

DYNAMIKATM at IAG

Image Analysis Group's technology leadership recognized as IAG continues to advance DYNAMIKATM, its platform for imaging clinical trials.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Jon Himoff, Chief Product Officer at Image Analysis Group (IAG), has been named in the CIO 100 UK 2026. The list is run by CIO UK and Foundry and recognizes 100 of the UK's most innovative and impactful technology leaders. The winners were announced at the CIO 100 Awards Ceremony and Dinner at The Royal Lancaster, London, on September 24, 2026.

Himoff leads product, technology and AI strategy at IAG. That includes DYNAMIKATM, IAG's proprietary platform for imaging clinical trials. Sponsors use it to assess whether new drugs are safe and effective, helping them build the evidence needed for regulatory approval.

"Over the past two decades I've worked on most sides of the tech world: founder, product leader, developer, AI architect," said Himoff. "At IAG, that experience has come together in DYNAMIKATM. This award belongs just as much to the product leaders, engineers, QA, compliance and support teams who designed and built it with me."

Himoff congratulated Catherine Merritt, this year's overall number one, and thanked CIO UK and Foundry, including Georgina Owens, Dax Grant and Rebecca Fox, for "a very well-run and content-rich event."

Built for Imaging Clinical Trials

In a recent sponsored feature published by The Clinical Trial Vanguard, "DYNAMIKATM: The Operating System for Imaging Clinical Trials," IAG set out the thinking behind the platform. Most platforms used in imaging clinical trials grew by acquiring separate tools, or began as reader software that was later stretched to handle image collection. DYNAMIKATM was designed and built from the ground up as an enterprise platform for imaging clinical trials. Running on cloud-native infrastructure, it covers the full trial lifecycle, from site qualification and the first test image upload through to database lock.

Automated quality control checks every image the moment it is uploaded. If a scan deviates from the protocol, such as the wrong echo time or a scanner model that isn't on the approved list, DYNAMIKATM flags it before it enters the dataset. Sponsors find out that day, not at the interim analysis.

DYNAMIKATM also takes an enterprise approach. Rather than setting up each trial as a separate instance, it brings all of a sponsor's studies, sites and readers together on one shared infrastructure. Site performance history, reader calibration records and QC rules carry forward from one study to the next.

"Most sponsors don't realize they've been running their imaging programs in silos until they need to ask a question that spans more than one study," said Himoff. "With DYNAMIKATM, that question has an answer. The site history, the reader calibration data and the QC benchmarks are all in one place. By the third study with us, a sponsor's startup time is a fraction of what it was for the first."

The platform is GxP-validated, SOC 2 Type II and 21 CFR Part 11-compliant. It supports imaging endpoints in oncology, obesity and metabolic disease, rheumatology and musculoskeletal disease, neurology and other therapeutic areas.

Read the full article in The Clinical Trial Vanguard.

About CIO 100 UK

The CIO 100 began in the US more than three decades ago and now runs every year in markets including the UK, Germany, Singapore, Australia, South Korea and India. It has been called the "Oscars of the IT industry." In 2026, the UK program, produced by Foundry Events, brought together the former CIO Summit and the CIO 100 Awards as the CIO 100 Awards & Conference UK. It honors CIOs and senior technology executives who drive business outcomes through digital leadership, strategic vision and technology innovation.

Applicants must show measurable impact, strong leadership and a clear link between technology and business goals. They must also work at the highest level of technology strategy and delivery, including board-level decisions. An independent panel of senior technology leaders judges the entries.

The theme for 2026 was "The AI-Native Enterprise: A CIO Blueprint for 2030." Topics included AI as an operating model, modernizing legacy systems, and digital transformation in a volatile economy.

The full list of winners is available on the CIO 100 UK awards page.

About Image Analysis Group

Image Analysis Group (IAG) is a trusted partner to biotech and pharmaceutical companies. It combines deep expertise in medical imaging with its proprietary platform, DYNAMIKATM, to reduce risk in clinical development and get life-saving therapies to patients sooner. IAG designs and runs the imaging part of clinical trials that use radiological endpoints to show that new drug candidates are safe and effective.

Its AI-powered endpoints and automated data management help sponsors:

.start trials and lock databases faster

.see trial progress in near real time

.deliver clean data for regulatory submissions

.recruit patients more quickly

For nearly 20 years, IAG has supported more than 700 clinical trials worldwide.

Learn more at .

Marie Fussell

Image Analysis Group (IAG)

+1 617 424 9414

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