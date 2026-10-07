From Boxabl To Ginkgo Bioworks: A Startup Advisory Practice Built On A Decade Of Early Investments And Exits

Performance Psychology Group relaunches as an advisory spanning healthcare, housing, energy, and indie film, anchored to a track record of leadership and exits.

- Dr. Alan Jacobson, Psy.D., MBA, Founder and PrincipalLOS ANGELES, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Alan S. Jacobson, Psy.D., MBA, the licensed clinical psychologist behindForesight Psychological Institute, has formalized a second, non-clinicalpractice: Performance Psychology Group, now positioned as a startup advisory practice spanning four verticals - healthcare, housing, energy, and independent film - anchored to more than a decade of board seats, early-stage investments, and completed exits.Jacobson's advisory and investment record across the four verticals includes a seat on the Board of Advisors of Healthcare Shares, where he is also an investor; an advisory role with Rentberry; early investments in Boxabl (Nasdaq: BXBL) and Geoship; positions in energy ventures including LiquidPiston, LPP Fusion, and Emrod; and producer credits across independent film and television, including executive producer roles on the television series Yellow Lines and the films "Walter, Grace & The Submarine" and "Year One."Two of Jacobson's early investments have since been acquired: Circularis, acquired by Ginkgo Bioworks, and Volumetric Biotechnologies, acquired by 3DSystems, joining his earlier role as Lead Investor in Radix Motion, which also had a successful exit, as the track record behind the relaunch."Every one of those calls came down to reading a founder and a market before the data caught up to them; that's not a different skill from clinical assessment, it's the same one pointed at a different problem," said Jacobson, who also holds a Certified Foresight Practitioner credential. "Performance Psychology Group formalizes what I've been doing informally for years: applying that same forward-looking read to housing, energy, healthcare, and film, instead of keeping it confined to a therapy room."While Jacobson's clinical work is organized under Foresight Psychological Institute, Performance Psychology Group operates as a separate, non-clinicaladvisory practice, a deliberate distinction he maintains given how different startup advising is from clinical care.Jacobson's producer credits are cataloged on IMDb. The four vertical pages - healthcare, housing, energy, and independent film - are live atPerformance Psychology Group's Website, where each outlines his track record and how he works with founders.About Performance Psychology Group: Performance Psychology Group is a startup advisory practice founded by Dr. Alan S. Jacobson, Psy.D., MBA, spanning healthcare, housing, energy, and independent film. Jacobson serves as Founder and Principal, drawing on more than a decade of board, advisory, and early-investor roles including Healthcare Shares, Rentberry, Boxabl, and Geoship, and completed exits including Radix Motion, Circularis (acquired by Ginkgo Bioworks), and Volumetric Biotechnologies (acquired by 3D Systems). Learn more at .About Foresight Psychological Institute: Foresight Psychological Institute is the parent organization for a network of clinical psychological practices founded and directed by Dr. Alan S. Jacobson, Psy.D., MBA, built on the principle that responsible psychological care looks forward, connecting today's diagnosis to tomorrow's real-world outcome, rather than stopping at a label. Its practices include therapy, psychological and neuropsychological testing, and therapeutic tutoring. Learn more at .

Alan Jacobson, Psy.D., MBA, Founder and Principal

Performance Psychology Group

+1 617-680-5488

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From Boxabl to Ginkgo Bioworks: A Startup Advisory Practice Built on a Decade of Early Investments and Exits News Provided By Foresight Psychology, PLLC October 07, 2026, 17:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Movie Industry, Technology



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