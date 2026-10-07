Strategy Market Growth Accelerates As Industry Expected To Reach $163.11 Billion By 2030

Strategy Market Share

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The Business Research Company's Strategy Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The strategy market has been witnessing remarkable growth, driven by evolving business needs and technological advancements. As companies increasingly prioritize structured planning and data-driven decision-making, the market is set to expand further, supported by innovative tools and rising demand for personalized digital experiences. Here is a detailed overview of its current status, key drivers, regional outlook, and future trends.

Steady Expansion in the Strategy Market Size and Growth Outlook

The strategy market has demonstrated substantial growth in recent years, with its size projected to increase from $102.72 billion in 2025 to $112.48 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. This growth during the historic period can be attributed to factors such as the globalization of consulting services, the rising need among enterprises for structured planning, the surge in corporate restructuring efforts, broader adoption of management consulting, and the ongoing expansion of enterprise IT systems.

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Looking ahead, the strategy market is expected to continue its strong momentum, reaching $163.11 billion by 2030 at an annual growth rate of 9.7%. This forecasted expansion is driven by the adoption of AI-powered decision intelligence, increasing demand for real-time strategic analytics, the growth of cloud-based consulting platforms, a heightened focus on environmental, social, and governance (ESG)-oriented corporate planning, and the development of predictive business modeling tools. Key trends shaping this future landscape include AI-enhanced strategic planning, cloud-enabled corporate performance management systems, data-driven competitive intelligence, digital transformation consulting, and integration of sustainability and ESG factors into corporate strategies.

Understanding the Role of Strategy in Business Success

Strategy encompasses the systematic planning and decision-making processes organizations use to set long-term goals, allocate resources efficiently, and strengthen their competitive positions. It enables businesses to analyze their operating environments, recognize opportunities for expansion, and implement data-supported plans aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and market performance. Through these efforts, strategy helps align an organization's objectives with measurable outcomes across different departments and market segments.

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The Rising Demand for Tailored Digital Experiences as a Growth Catalyst

One of the key drivers propelling the global strategy market is the growing demand for personalized digital experiences. These experiences involve delivering customized content, recommendations, and services tailored to the preferences and behaviors of individual users. This trend is fueled by consumers' increasing expectations for seamless, relevant interactions, compelling businesses to deepen their understanding of customer needs and respond effectively. As personalization becomes more sophisticated and reliant on data analytics, companies are turning to strategic planning and advisory services to design, deploy, and optimize these personalized offerings.

Supporting this trend, a report from Contentful, a Germany-based headless content management system provider, revealed that in January 2025, 89% of marketing decision-makers in the United States considered personalization critical to their business success over the next three years, up from 75% in 2023. This data highlights how the escalating emphasis on personalized digital experiences is stimulating demand in the strategy market.

Asia-Pacific Dominates and Leads Market Growth Prospects

In 2025, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the global strategy market and is expected to remain the fastest-growing region throughout the forecast period. The strategy market report covers multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive picture of global market dynamics and opportunities.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Strategy Market Growth Accelerates As Industry Expected To Reach $163.11 Billion By 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 07, 2026, 17:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Technology, World & Regional



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