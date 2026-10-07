10,000 Delegates Head To Cape Town As African Energy Week (AEW) 2026 Drives An African Energy Movement

The African Energy Week (AEW) 2026 Conference and Exhibition, returning for its biggest edition yet from October 12-16, is preparing to welcome over 10,000 delegates to Cape Town, reinforcing its position as the premier platform to do business in African energy. More than a conference, AEW has evolved into an African energy movement designed to advance projects, facilitate partnerships and mobilize investment across the entire energy value chain.

The 2026 edition is gearing up to be the most impactful to date, convening international investors, African governments, leading operators and technology developers for five days of dialogue and deals. From dedicated investor forums and project showcases to ministerial discussions, technical stages and networking functions, AEW 2026 will turn Cape Town into the center of African energy dealmaking.

Global Energy Leaders Converge on Cape Town

AEW 2026 is designed to foster greater engagement between international partners and African stakeholders. As such, the event will feature extensive international participation, connecting Africa's energy markets with companies, financiers and policymakers from across the world. Government representatives from the United States, Europe, Japan, Venezuela, Russia, the Caribbean and Asia are participating, bringing global perspectives to African energy development.

Discussions and deals will also be led by the companies driving global energy investment. Energy majors including ExxonMobil, TotalEnergies, bp, Chevron and ConocoPhillips will participate alongside global technology leaders such as SLB, Technip Energies, Halliburton and more. Strategic sessions are geared towards advancing Africa's position in international markets, including the Russia-Africa Energy Investment Forum; Global Energy Leaders Forum; U.S.-Africa Energy&Investment Forum; OPEC-Africa Roundtables, among others.

African Governments to Shape Next Phase of Energy Development

African governments will take center stage throughout AEW 2026, using the platform to outline policy priorities, promote projects and acreage and engage directly with prospective investors. Hydrocarbon and energy ministers from South Africa, Senegal, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Ghana, Namibia, Niger and more are delivering addresses, reflecting AEW's position as the official meeting place for Africa's energy industry.

Dedicated investment sessions will put individual markets directly in front of investors. Sessions will examine Nigeria's drive to increase production and revitalize idle wells; Namibia's path from Orange Basin discoveries to first oil; Mozambique's LNG and upstream growth; Congo's oil and gas value chain; Senegal's gas-led industrialization strategy; Equatorial Guinea's Mega Gas Hub; and Ghana's ambitions to scale from extraction to production. National showcases will also highlight Algeria's 2026 licensing round and Angola's Gas Master Plan.

One Event, Multiple Platforms for Engagement

Across five days, delegates can expect a multi-track program covering the full energy value chain. The AEW Townhall, Upstream E&P Forum, Energy Finance Forum, Energy Additions Forum and Downstream&Petchem Forum will examine the commercial, financial and policy questions shaping Africa's energy future. Renegade Intel will explore the intersection of energy, artificial intelligence, data centers and digital infrastructure, while Power Africa Today will focus on the continent's electricity sector.

AEW's technical program will run across The Drill Room and The Innovation Hub, giving companies a platform to showcase technologies and technical solutions. Pre-conference workshops, investor forums, roundtables and masterclasses will further expand opportunities for targeted engagement, while the Deal Room provides a dedicated environment for project sponsors and developers to present active energy and infrastructure opportunities directly to investors and lenders.

Dealmaking Continues Beyond the Conference Floor

AEW 2026 is designed to facilitate engagement beyond formal panel discussions. The Just Energy Transition Concert will kickstart the week with a celebration of energy and music. The African Energy Awards&Gala Dinner will bring the industry together to recognize the projects, companies and individuals advancing Africa's energy sector, while a series of networking functions – from cocktails to breakfast sessions and showcases – will strengthen relationship-building.

“AEW is Africa's energy movement. Ten thousand people are coming to Cape Town not simply to talk about Africa's energy future, but to build it – to finance projects, form partnerships, sign deals and move investment forward. This is where Africa sets its energy agenda and where the people with the capital, projects and authority to deliver it come together,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.