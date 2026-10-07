Eritrea: Educational Materials Provided To Disadvantaged Students
The Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare branch in the Gash Barka Region has provided educational materials worth about 200,000 Nakfa to students from families facing socio-economic challenges.
Mr. Tesfagebriel Gebreselasie, acting head of the Ministry's regional branch, said that the 1,720 beneficiary students were from the region's 16 sub-zones and had been identified by their respective local administrations.
Mr. Tesfagebriel further stated that the support aimed to enable disadvantaged students to continue their education without interruption due to a lack of educational materials. He called on the public to fulfill their civic responsibility by supporting citizens facing socio-economic challenges. He also called for greater community participation in identifying and supporting citizens in need.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.
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