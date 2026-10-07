'Schemes Reaching People Directly': Bengal CM Adhikari Highlights Welfare Delivery At Vadnagar Event

MENAFN - IANS) Vadnagar, Oct 7 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday highlighted a range of central government welfare schemes and infrastructure initiatives, saying they are aimed at taking development benefits directly to people at the grassroots level.

Adhikari was speaking at the concluding ceremony of the 'Varanasi to Vadnagar Seva Yatra' in Vadnagar, held under the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years in public service.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi and state BJP president Jagdish Vishwakarma were also present at the event.

Greeting people on behalf of West Bengal, Adhikari said he was proud to visit Vadnagar, which he described as a "historic land" associated with PM Modi.

"The principles of 'Nation First' and the welfare of the poor guided a new phase of development and governance under PM Modi's leadership," he said.

Adhikari cited initiatives covering farmers, rural development, housing, transport and aviation while describing the reach of government programmes.

He referred to PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi for farmers and PM Awas Yojana, along with measures for rural development and the modernisation of roads and railway infrastructure.

He also mentioned the UDAN scheme, saying the initiative had expanded the focus on aviation connectivity. According to Adhikari, the emphasis on direct and transparent delivery of schemes had helped government programmes reach ordinary people at the grassroots level.

"The country is entering the 'Amrit Kaal' of Independence with citizens coming together around the goal of building a developed India by 2047," he noted.

Adhikari also focused on the broader significance of the Varanasi-Vadnagar journey, describing it as a route connecting different geographical and cultural regions of the country.

“The 'Varanasi to Vadnagar Seva Yatra', connecting the East with the West and the North with the South, has given new energy to the nation's unity, social harmony and cultural consciousness,” he said.

The yatra involved 500 bikers and other young Seva Yatris travelling through hundreds of villages and cities across 10 states.

Participants conducted cleanliness drives, tree plantation activities, de-addiction campaigns and public interactions during the journey.

The Prime Minister also joined the campaign online and encouraged the youth, according to organisers. The concluding ceremony included the felicitation of bikers and Seva Yatris who arrived from different states.

Among those present were state ministers Rushikesh Patel, Kaushik Vekariya, Pravin Mali and Kamlesh Patel, Gujarat BJP in-charge Tarun Chugh, MPs Haribhai Patel, Mayank Nayak and Rajendra Shukla, former Gujarat deputy chief minister Nitin Patel, and several MLAs, BJP leaders and local representatives.

The yatra also included a symbolic exchange of sacred water between the two cities.

Water from Vadnagar's Sharmishtha Lake was carried to Kashi Vishwanath, while water brought from Varanasi was used for Jalabhishek at Hatkeshwar Mahadev in Vadnagar.