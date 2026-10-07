PM Modi Thanks Former President Ram Nath Kovind For Greetings On 25 Years Of Public Service

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed his gratitude to the former President Ram Nath Kovind for his congratulatory message marking the completion of 25 years of his public life.

Responding to Kovind's greetings on social media platform X, PM Modi said the former President's observations about the changes taking place across the country, particularly in the lives of the poor and marginalised, were especially meaningful to him.

"My gratitude to former President Ram Nath Kovind Ji for the greetings and kind words. His observations about the changes taking place across India, particularly in the lives of the poor and the marginalised, are especially meaningful to me. Whatever has been achieved belongs to the collective resolve of 140 crore Indians," PM Modi said on X.

Kovind had earlier congratulated PM Modi on completing 25 years as the head of the government.

In his message, the former President described the milestone as a historic occasion and praised PM Modi's long journey of commitment to public life and service to the nation.

Kovind shared his message on X along with a letter addressed to the Prime Minister.

Ram Nath Kovind on X said, "My heartiest congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji on the historic occasion of completing 25 years of dedicated public service as the Head of Government. This milestone reflects a remarkable journey of commitment to public life and service to the nation. I wish him continued good health and strength in the years ahead. Sharing my letter written to Prime Minister on this occasion."

Prime Minister Modi's response came as political leaders and public figures extended greetings to him on completing 25 years in public life as the head of government.

PM Modi first assumed office as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on October 7, 2001, beginning a political journey that later led him to the Prime Minister's Office.