Karnataka CM Shivakumar Slams Detention, 'Manhandling' Of Rahul, Priyanka During Delhi Protest

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 7 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday strongly condemned the alleged detention and manhandling of elected representatives by the Delhi Police during a protest over issues related to the electoral process.

In a statement, Shivakumar said the manner in which Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other INDIA bloc leaders were allegedly dragged away and detained while protesting peacefully was condemnable.

“The truth is on our side. You cannot break our courage,” Shivakumar said.

He said Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and other INDIA leaders were exercising their democratic right to question, seek accountability and demand answers on matters concerning the electoral process.

Shivakumar particularly expressed concern over the treatment of Priyanka Gandhi and other women leaders during the protest.

“The manner in which Priyanka Gandhi and other women leaders were treated is deeply disturbing,” he said, adding that political differences should never become a reason for the use of force against elected representatives.

The Chief Minister said questions concerning the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), electoral rolls and the protection of every citizen's vote required transparency and answers rather than force or manhandling.

“Democracy does not become stronger by suppressing dissent. It becomes stronger when those in power have the courage to listen and answer,” he said.

Shivakumar said his conviction remained firm and asserted that“no amount of force or intimidation” could break the resolve of those seeking answers on electoral issues.

He stressed that the sanctity of every vote and the faith of people in the democratic system must be protected.

“Jai Samvidhan,” he said.

Former chief minister and Congress Working Committee Member Siddaramaiah stated, "I strongly condemn the disgraceful manhandling and detention of the Leader of Opposition Shri Rahul Gandhi, Smt. Priyanka Gandhi and other Congress and Opposition leaders by the Delhi Police near Jantar Mantar today."

"The manner in which Priyanka Gandhi was dragged and manhandled by the police is deeply disturbing. The manhandling of other women leaders alongside her makes these scenes even more shameful and unacceptable in a democracy.

The Delhi Police functions under Amit Shah's Union Home Ministry and the PM Modi Government. The political responsibility for such police action rests with the government in power," he charged.

"For two consecutive days, Opposition leaders have been stopped while demanding answers from the Election Commission over SIR, electoral-roll irregularities and“vote chori”.

These questions concern the very foundation of our democracy. They deserve transparency and answers - not barricades, force and detention. The Election Commission must address these concerns openly and restore public confidence in the electoral process," he stated.

"Mr Narendra Modi, the more you try to suppress the dissent, the more we grow. We will not rest until justice is done," he underlined.