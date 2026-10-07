AVXL SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Anavex (NASDAQ: AVXL) Investors Of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Deadline On November 30, 2026

If you purchased or acquired securities in Anavex between November 26, 2025 and August 28, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).







NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (“Anavex” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: AVXL) and reminds investors of the November 30, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See .

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Anavex Life Sciences lacked adequate internal controls; (2) Anavex Life Sciences understated its potential regulatory challenges as a result of misconduct by former CEO Christopher Missling; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about Anavex Life Science's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

On March 25, 2026, Anavex issued a press release "announc[ing] that it has withdrawn its application for the marketing authorization of blarcamesine in the EU as an add-on therapy for the treatment of early Alzheimer's disease in adults, which had been under review by the European Medicines Agency (EMA)." The press release said that "[t]he decision to withdraw the application follows feedback from the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) indicating that it would not be in a position to issue a positive opinion for the application at this time."

On this news, Anavex's stock price fell $1.45 per share, or 34.61%, to close at $2.74 per share on March 25, 2026.

Then, on May 6, 2026, Anavex reported that a special committee of the Company's board of directors had "terminated the employment of Christopher Missling, PhD as the Company's Chief Executive Officer for Cause," to be "effective immediately, for, among other things, conduct that the Special Committee believed was inconsistent with Company policy."

On this news, Anavex's stock price fell $0.22 per share, or 6.59%, to clos at $3.12 per share on May 7, 2026.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Anavex's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Anavex class action, go to /AVXL call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) for Investors Regarding the Anavex Life Sciences Corp. Securities Class Action Lawsuit:

What is the Anavex securities fraud lawsuit about?

The lawsuit alleges Anavex misled investors about its internal controls and regulatory risks, including issues related to former CEO Christopher Missling. Anavex later withdrew its EU application for blarcamesine after negative EMA feedback and terminated Missling for cause.

Who may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit?

Investors who purchased or acquired Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) securities between November 26, 2025 and August 28, 2026 and suffered losses may be eligible to participate in the securities class action.

What is a lead plaintiff, and how can I seek appointment?

A lead plaintiff represents the interests of the investor class and helps direct the litigation. Anavex investors seeking appointment as lead plaintiff must ask the court by the November 30, 2026 deadline. Investors may contact counsel to discuss the process and their legal rights.

Why should investors contact Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP?

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP has represented investors in securities litigation for decades and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders. Investors who purchased Anavex securities during the Class Period may contact the firm to discuss their legal rights, potential claims, and the lead plaintiff process at no cost or obligation.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP ( ). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

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