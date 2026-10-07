Notice On Convening The Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders Of AB Akola Group 28 October 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hereby we announce the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the) of AB Akola Group, registered address Subačiaus st. 5, Vilnius, Lithuania, code 148030011, (the) is convened.

The date, time, and venue of the Meeting – 28 October 2026 at 10.00 a.m., Radisson Collection Astorija Hotel, Conference Hall OPERA (Didžioji St. 35/2, Vilnius, Lithuania).

The accounting day of the Meeting is 21 October 2026. Only the persons who are the shareholders of the Company at the end of the Accounting day of the Meeting shall have the right to attend and vote at the Meeting.

The Rights Accounting Day is 12 November 2026. Only the persons who are the shareholders of the Company at the end of the Rights Accounting day shall have proprietary rights.

On the day the Meeting is convened the total number of the Company's shares is 167,170,481, and the number of shares granting voting rights is 165,208,474. The own shares in the amount of 1,962,007 acquired by the Company do not grant voting rights. The ISIN code of the Company's shares is LT0000128092.

Agenda of the Meeting:

Recall of the Supervisory Board and Election of a New Supervisory Board.Election of Audit Committee Members for a New Term and Approval of the Audit Committee Regulations.Presentation of the Company's Audit Committee Activity Report, the Independent Auditor's Report and the Independent Practitioners' Limited Assurance Report on AB Akola Group Consolidated Sustainability Report.Approval of the Consolidated Annual Management Report for the 2025–2026 Financial Year Ended 30 June 2026 and the Remuneration Report, as Part of the Consolidated Annual Management Report of the Company.Approval of the Annual Consolidated and the Company's Set of Financial Statements for the 2025–2026 financial year ended 30 June 2026.Approval of the Distribution of the Company's Profit/Loss.Approval of a new wording of the Rules for Granting Shares of the Company.

The initiator of the convening of the Meeting is the Board of the Company.

The Meeting is convened by the decision of the Board of the Company, adopted on 7 October 2026.

Registration of the Shareholders of the Company starts on 28 October 2026 at 9:15 a.m.

Registration of the Shareholders of the Company ends 28 October 2026 at 9:55 a.m.

The Company does not provide a possibility to attend and vote at the Meeting through electronic means of communication.

Persons who at the end of the Accounting day of the Meeting will be shareholders of the Company, or their authorized persons, or persons with whom an agreement on the disposal of the voting right has been concluded, will have the right to personally participate and vote at the meeting.

A person attending the Meeting must submit a person's identification document. A person who is not a shareholder must additionally produce a document confirming his/her right to vote at the Meeting.

Each shareholder shall have a right in the manner established by the Laws to authorize a natural or legal person on his/her behalf to attend and vote at the Meeting. At the Meeting, an authorized person shall have the same rights as the shareholder represented by him/her, unless otherwise specified in the issued power of attorney. A power of attorney issued abroad must be translated into Lithuanian and legalized in the manner established by the Laws. The Company does not require a special form of power of attorney.

The agenda of the Meeting may be supplemented by an initiative of the shareholders holding shares carrying at least 1/20 of all the votes. The drafts of proposed decisions on proposed issues or, if the decision shall not be adopted, an explanation on each proposed issue of the agenda of the Meeting shall be presented alongside with the proposal to supplement the agenda of the Meeting. The proposal to supplement the agenda shall be submitted in writing by sending it by registered mail to AB Akola Group at the address Subačiaus St. 5, Vilnius, Lithuania, or by e-mail.... The agenda of the Meeting shall be supplemented if the proposal is received no later than 14 days before the Meeting (i.e. 14 October 2026).

The Supervisory Board, Board, shareholders of the Company who own shares carrying at least 1/20 of all the votes shall have the right at any time before the Meeting or during the Meeting to propose new draft decisions on the issue already included or to be included in the agenda of the Meeting. The proposed draft decisions, additional candidates for members of the Company's bodies, auditor or audit firm, independent assurance service provider must be presented in writing by sending it by registered mail to AB Akola Group at the address Subačiaus St. 5, Vilnius, Lithuania, or by e-mail at..., if the security of the transmitted information is ensured and the identity of individuals can be determined. The shareholders shall also be entitled to propose draft decisions on the agenda issues of the Meeting in writing during the Meeting.

The shareholders shall have the right to present questions related to the agenda issues of the Meeting to the Company. The questions in writing can be presented not later than 3 working days before the Meeting, by providing the shareholder's personal identification number and consent to process personal data by registered mail to AB Akola Group at the address Subačiaus St. 5, Vilnius, Lithuania. Responses of a general character shall be posted on the Company's website. The Company will not respond to the shareholder personally if the respective information is posted on the Company's website.

A shareholder or a person authorized by him/her shall have the right to vote in writing in advance by filling in the General Voting Ballot. Upon a written request of the shareholder holding the voting right, the Company shall send the General Voting Ballot by registered mail not later than 10 days before the Meeting. The General Voting Ballot also will be published on the Company's website. The filled-in General Voting Ballot must be signed by the shareholder or by the person authorized by him/her. If the person who is authorized by the shareholder is voting, the document confirming the right to vote must be attached to the filled-in General Voting Ballot. The document confirming the voting right must be in Lithuanian or translated into Lithuanian by an authorized translator, and his/her signature must be confirmed by notary public. The filled-in General Voting Ballot and the document confirming the voting right must be submitted to the Company in written form not later than the last working day before the Meeting, by sending it by registered mail to AB Akola Group at the address Subačiaus St. 5, Vilnius, Lithuania or personally to the Company; documents signed with a qualified electronic signature can be sent by e-mail at....

The shareholders can familiarize themselves with the documents, related to the agenda of the Meeting, draft decisions on each issue of the agenda, documents to be submitted to the Meeting, and other information regarding the execution of the shareholder's rights, on the website of the Company, also on arrival at Subačiaus St. 5, Vilnius, Lithuania during business days at the time agreed in advance by phone number +370 663 83888 only.

Sincerely,

CEO Darius Zubas





Additional information can be provided by:

Mažvydas Šileika,

AB Akola Group Deputy CEO for Finance and Investments

Email: ...

Phone. +370 619 19 403

Attachments



1_Akola Group_AGM Draft Resolutions

2_Bendrasis_balsavimo_biuletenis_General_Voting_Ballot

5_Akola Group_Audito komiteto nuostatai_Audit Committee Regulations_projektas-draft

3_Kandidatai_Stebėtojų taryba_Candidates_Supervisory Board

6_Akciju suteikimo taisykles-Rules for Granting Shares_projektas-draft 4_Kandidatai_Audito komitetas_Candidates_Audit Committee