Notice On The Proposal To Allocate Dividends For The Financial Year 2025/2026
The Board proposes to allocate EUR 19,825,017 for the payment of dividends, corresponding to EUR 0.12 per share of the Company before taxes (calculated excluding the Company's own shares).
Persons who are shareholders of the Company at the end of the rights accounting date, which is 12 November 2026, will be entitled to receive dividends.
The final decision on the distribution of the Company's profit and the payment of dividends will be made by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company on 28 October 2026.
The Company will provide additional information on the procedure and timing for the payment of dividends once the General Meeting of Shareholders adopts a resolution to pay dividends.
Sincerely,
CEO Darius Zubas
Additional information can be provided by:
Mažvydas Šileika,
AB Akola Group Deputy CEO for Finance and Investments
Email: ...
Phone. +370 619 19 403
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