Bridger Photonics Launches Bridger Benchmarking, The First Emissions Peer Comparison Product Built On Source-Level Measurement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Know Exactly Where You Stand with Bridger Benchmarking

Bozeman, MONTANA, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridger Photonics (“Bridger”), the global leader in methane emissions detection and intelligence, announced today the launch of Bridger Benchmarking, a peer comparison product built on source-level, quantified methane measurement data.







Know Exactly Where You Stand with Bridger Benchmarking

Delivered inside Bridger CommandTM as the newest capability in Command's evolution, Bridger Benchmarking draws on Bridger's vast measurement dataset to give U.S. production operators an ongoing, measurement-based view of their emissions performance against comparable peers in their basin or region at the equipment, site, and company level. With rolling metrics updated monthly, operators can see where they stand and track progress over time.

Energy companies increasingly set peer-positioning and methane-intensity goals but often lack a standardized way to track whether they are meeting them. Bridger Benchmarking closes that gap by extending benchmarking data from the company level down to individual sites and equipment categories. Operators can see which assets and equipment types- from flares and tanks to compressors and separators -are driving their ranking. They can then share measurement-based performance insights with leadership and investors and better prioritize where to direct their next mitigation dollar, and confirm on their next survey whether those fixes moved their position

"This isn't just about proving progress to investors; it's about running a tighter operation. Bridger Benchmarking gives operators the asset-level intelligence to direct capital where it actually moves the needle." said Ben Little, CEO of Bridger Photonics.

Peer groups are built so that comparisons are relevant to assets operating under similar conditions, and sites are only compared with sites of the same type. All benchmarking outputs are anonymized, and peer groups are designed to protect customer confidentiality and prevent reverse identification.

Built from Bridger's source-level emissions dataset and delivered through Bridger CommandTM, Bridger Benchmarking turns measurement data into a view operators can act on: know where they stand, focus where it matters, and prove progress.







Bridger Benchmarking, powered by Command.

About Bridger Photonics

Bridger delivers trusted emissions intelligence that helps energy operators make faster, more confident decisions. Proven in oil and gas and relied on by leading operators worldwide, our solutions provide year-round, portfolio-wide visibility to reduce emissions, improve operational efficiency, and keep more product in the pipe. By combining comprehensive emissions measurement and actionable intelligence, operators can prioritize maintenance, reduce product loss, recover value, and continuously improve performance across every asset, location, and season. Trusted by companies including ExxonMobil, Chevron, Phillips 66, and many others, Bridger is helping operators transform emissions data into operational excellence. Explore our solutions or connect with our team to learn how emissions intelligence can support your operations.

Press Inquiries

Tessa Wuertz

tessa.wuertz [at] bridgerphotonics.com



A video accompanying this announcement is available here: